New survey highlights Oklahomans' differing perceptions on race

"I think we're all trying to stutter our way into a new understanding of how to have this conversation that we're not very well practiced at," she said. "That means there's a lot of hope and grace and forgiveness that needs to go into it, and I feel like people are entering into it with that spirit."

Oklahoma Center for Community Justice Executive Director Moises Echeverria said sharing perspectives and dialogue "is when the magic happens."

"It is easy for us to dismiss things we have not experienced," said Echeverria. "What we have seen at OCCJ is that the more meaningful a relationship is between individuals who are different, the less likely it is for those people to dismiss (each other's) opinions.

"If I have a friend who tells me they've experienced something ... I don't understand, if I care for this friend I will ask questions and try to understand where they're coming from," Echeverria said. "If I don't know them, if they're complete strangers, I'm likely to shake my head and think they're making things up or blowing things out of proportion."