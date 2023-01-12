New state treasurer hires predecessor to help with transition

OKLAHOMA CITY — Newly minted State Treasurer Todd Russ has hired his predecessor to help with the transition.

Former State Treasurer Randy McDaniel decided not to seek a second term in the Legislature.

Both McDaniel and Russ are former Republican House members.

“I have proposed to him to hang around and help with my transition and give me some time, and he has been willing to do that at this point,” Russ said.

Russ said he was hoping Tim Allen, former deputy treasurer for communications and program administration, would have stayed with the agency during the transition. But Allen, who worked for four state treasurers, took a job as director of policy and communication for the Oklahoma Broadband Office.

Russ said Allen is a legacy guy who got a good offer and pay bump with his new job.

“It may develop into a long-term opportunity,” Russ said of McDaniel’s employment. “He is certainly a qualified individual with a good track record and the talent you kind of want to have around.”

Russ said he was not ready to say how much McDaniel would be earning or what his title would be.

"I am honored that Treasurer Russ has asked me to help in the transition and continue my service in the State Treasurer's Office," McDaniel said. "My experience with the duties makes me uniquely qualified, especially with the departure of longtime Deputy Treasurer Tim Allen."