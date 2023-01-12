 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New state treasurer hires predecessor to help with transition

  • Updated
  • 0

OKLAHOMA CITY — Newly minted State Treasurer Todd Russ has hired his predecessor to help with the transition.

Former State Treasurer Randy McDaniel decided not to seek a second term in the Legislature.

Both McDaniel and Russ are former Republican House members.

“I have proposed to him to hang around and help with my transition and give me some time, and he has been willing to do that at this point,” Russ said.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Russ said he was hoping Tim Allen, former deputy treasurer for communications and program administration, would have stayed with the agency during the transition. But Allen, who worked for four state treasurers, took a job as director of policy and communication for the Oklahoma Broadband Office.

Russ said Allen is a legacy guy who got a good offer and pay bump with his new job.

People are also reading…

“It may develop into a long-term opportunity,” Russ said of McDaniel’s employment. “He is certainly a qualified individual with a good track record and the talent you kind of want to have around.”

Russ said he was not ready to say how much McDaniel would be earning or what his title would be.

"I am honored that Treasurer Russ has asked me to help in the transition and continue my service in the State Treasurer's Office," McDaniel said. "My experience with the duties makes me uniquely qualified, especially with the departure of longtime Deputy Treasurer Tim Allen."

Stories by Randy Krehbiel, Andrea Eger, Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, Kevin Canfield and Barbara Hoberock.
State Representative

Russ

 COURTESY

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Drummond takes leadership of AG's Office with a full agenda

Drummond takes leadership of AG's Office with a full agenda

Native American relations, illegal marijuana growing operations, and openness and transparency in government are “the three big rocks I am 100% focused on,” Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who took office on Monday, told the Tulsa World.

Stitt drops four from Veterans Commission

Stitt drops four from Veterans Commission

Gov. Stitt's attempts to oust Executive Director Joel Kintsel over the past year have been thwarted by the commission, whose members are mostly appointed by veterans organizations.

Watch Now: Related Video

‘I'll try my luck’: Haitians flock for passports hoping to reach US under new program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert