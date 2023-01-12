New state treasurer hires predecessor to help with transition

Russ said he was hoping Tim Allen, former deputy treasurer for communications and program administration, would have stayed with the agency during the transition. But Allen, who worked for four state treasurers, took a job as director of policy and communication for the Oklahoma Broadband Office.
Russ said Allen is a legacy guy who got a good offer and pay bump with his new job.
“It may develop into a long-term opportunity,” Russ said of McDaniel’s employment. “He is certainly a qualified individual with a good track record and the talent you kind of want to have around.”
Russ said he was not ready to say how much McDaniel would be earning or what his title would be.
"I am honored that Treasurer Russ has asked me to help in the transition and continue my service in the State Treasurer's Office," McDaniel said. "My experience with the duties makes me uniquely qualified, especially with the departure of longtime Deputy Treasurer Tim Allen."
Native American relations, illegal marijuana growing operations, and openness and transparency in government are “the three big rocks I am 100% focused on,” Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who took office on Monday, told the Tulsa World.
Under to state law, the process for appointing service organization representatives involves each of the relevant organizations submitting five names, from which the governor chooses one to submit to the state Senate. Whether those things happened in at least two of the posts that Gov. Stitt refilled on Tuesday is at issue.
The lawsuit alleges that the Oklahoma Health Care Authority's public bidding process fails to adhere to state law regarding preferential treatment for local providers already serving Medicaid patients.