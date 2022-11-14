New state legislators to be sworn in Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY — Newly elected and reelected legislators will be sworn into office at the state Capitol on Wednesday.

House members will take the oath of office at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the lower chamber, followed by senators at 3 p.m. in the upper chamber.

“I am excited about the class of freshman senators and the others who won their reelection bids,” said Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City. “Together, we have the opportunity to continue our track record of success in making the lives of Oklahomans better.

“Whether it’s through championing reforms that provide more opportunities for Oklahomans in the workforce, protecting children, or advancing our freedoms and way of life, I am proud to welcome them and look forward to working with them at the Capitol.”

Democrats picked up one seat in the House, where Republicans still significantly outnumber them, 81-20.

Rep.-elect Suzanne Schreiber, D-Tulsa, picked up the seat held by Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, who did not seek reelection.

“It was a very challenging race,” said Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, who will be serving her third term. “For certain, I was the top target.”

She attributed her election victory to hard work, persistence and constituent services.

Voters also returned Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, to office.

“We are getting more revenue in with more diverse streams,” he said. “Hopefully, we can lower income tax and helpfully get rid of the grocery tax, so I am excited to get some of those things done.”

In the Senate, Democrats lost a seat. Republicans have 40 seats, and Democrats have eight seats, having lost the district previously held by Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, to Sen.-elect Dana Prieto, R-Tulsa.

Sen. Ally Seifried, R-Claremore, won the seat previously held by Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, who was term limited. She said she probably plans to focus her first term on education issues and inflation relief.​

Other statewide elected officials will be sworn in in January. Republicans control all statewide offices.

The first session of the 59th Legislature begins at noon Feb. 6.

