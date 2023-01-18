New Oklahoma Department of Human Services director names her replacement at Child Welfare

With the appointment of Deborah Shropshire, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services has a woman director for the first time in the agency's history.

Shropshire previously served as the director of Child Welfare Services at DHS and will be replaced by Tricia Howell, assistant director of Child Welfare Operations.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, in a statement about his appointee, called Shropshire a "stand-up Oklahoman with a heart for servant leadership and a proven track record of success at Oklahoma Human Services."

Since joining the agency in 2014, Shropshire also served as deputy director of community partnerships and medical director serving children and youth in foster care.

From 2001 to 2015, she was medical director at the former Pauline E. Mayer Children’s Shelter and helped develop the Fostering Hope Clinic for children in foster care.

Shropshire is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine.

“Serving Oklahoma families and children has been a personal and professional priority my entire adult life,” Shropshire said in a statement. “At Oklahoma Human Services, our goal is to ensure the safety of children and families, and to provide needed resources in communities throughout the state so we can serve children and families from a place of excellence.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead and support the amazing workforce at this agency who dedicate their lives to our mission of service.”​

Shropshire announced Wednesday the promotion of Howell, a veteran of DHS for 29 years, to replace her as director of Child Welfare Services.

“Tricia’s depth and breadth of knowledge in child welfare is incredible, but what is even more impressive is her heart,” Shropshire said in a statement. “She is invested in our families and children and deeply passionate about their success."

Howell holds a bachelor’s of science in psychology from Southeastern Oklahoma State University and a master's in human resources from East Central Oklahoma State University. She was licensed as a professional counselor in 2004.

“We have an incredibly strong, passionate leadership team in place who are all dedicated to working together to carry the agency’s mission forward in service to Oklahoma’s families," Howell said in a press release. "We are also fortunate to have the support of countless community partners and foster families who step forward to serve our agency’s families, and I am so excited to see what the future holds for our work together.”

