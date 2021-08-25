New Oklahoma attorney general on Bar Association rating, death penalty and tribal gaming

When O’Connor was tapped by then President Donald Trump for the federal bench, the American Bar Association said he was not qualified.

O’Connor, who ultimately didn’t get the judicial post, said American Bar Association lawyers who don’t know him gave him a negative rating, while all kinds of lawyers and judges supported him. He called the ABA’s opinion “unfounded and nonsensical.”

He is not a member of the American Bar Association.

“I am proud of my legal career” and service to the community, O’Connor said.

He said he is aware that the issue could come up in his upcoming campaign.

Drummond said he has “no intention of saying anything negative against Mr. O’Connor during this race,” adding that he went negative in the race against Hunter only after Hunter went negative.

Drummond, who announced his intention to run again just days after Hunter resigned, said that in the last race, he carried 55 counties and lost to a career politician with remarkable support inside government.

Drummond said he is willing to put more money into his campaign if it is needed, but he said he thinks it will be unlikely given his fundraising so for.