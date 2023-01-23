New Oklahoma AG takes charge on Swadley's investigation, Land Office probe

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's new attorney general will take a hands-on approach to high-profile criminal probes of two state agencies.
Gentner Drummond's office will take the lead on working with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation as it scrutinizes a sweetheart deal between the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation and Swadley's Bar-B-Q.
“This case includes allegations of fraud involving millions of dollars in taxpayer funds,” Drummond said in a Sunday news release. “Beginning immediately, my office will join with the OSBI to thoroughly investigate this matter. The Office of Attorney General is the appropriate entity to determine if the findings merit prosecution and, if they do, to prosecute any wrongdoers."
The Tourism Department previously
paid Swadley's nearly $17 million to renovate and operate several state park restaurants in a deal that came under immense scrutiny when it appeared that the local barbecue chain was overpaid for its work. Former Attorney General John O'Connor, who was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, declined to probe the Swadley's deal. Instead, former Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater asked the OSBI to investigate to determine whether any criminal wrongdoing occurred.
After speaking with Drummond, new Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna recently asked the OSBI to disclose its findings to the Attorney General's Office.
The state canceled its contracts with Swadley's last spring and then
sued the barbecue business for breach of contract.
Drummond also is taking from the District Attorney's Office oversight of an investigation into the Commissioners of the Land Office.
Prater asked the OSBI to investigate after the Tulsa World reported last year that the head of the state agency fired an internal auditor after she raised conflict of interest concerns about a company hired to manage the agency's investments. Land Office Secretary Elliot Chambers then resigned in August.
Shortly after taking office,
Drummond also took control of the Epic Charter Schools case that his predecessor relinquished last year. Epic's co-founders and its longtime chief financial officer have been accused of bilking the school out of tens of millions of taxpayer dollars. April 2022 video: Investigation into possibly fraudulent Swadley’s contract with state Tourism office
Tulsa-area state legislators and how to contact them
Sen. Nathan Dahm
DISTRICT 33 Sen. Nathan Dahm (R) Hometown: Broken Arrow District area: South and east Tulsa County Phone: 405-521-5551
Email Sen. Dahm
Sen. Dana Prieto
DISTRICT 34 Sen. Dana Prieto (R) Hometown: Tulsa District area: Owasso and northern Tulsa County Phone: 405-521-5566
Sen. Jo Anna Dossett
DISTRICT 35 Sen. Jo Anna Dossett (D) Hometown: Tulsa District area: South and central Tulsa Phone: 405-521-5624
Email Sen. Jo Anna Dossett
Sen. John Haste
DISTRICT 36 Sen. John Haste (R) Hometown: Broken Arrow District area: Eastern Tulsa County, western Wagoner County Phone: 405-521-5602
Sen. Todd Gollihare
DISTRICT 12 Sen. Todd Gollihare (R) Hometown: Kellyville District area: Creek County Phone: 405-521-5528
Email Sen. Gollihare
Sen. Kevin Matthews
DISTRICT 11 Sen. Kevin Matthews (D) Hometown: Tulsa District area: Northern Tulsa, southeast Osage County Phone: 405-521-5598
Email Sen. Matthews
Sen. Joe Newhouse
DISTRICT 25 Sen. Joe Newhouse (R) Hometown: Broken Arrow District area: South Tulsa, Bixby, Broken Arrow and Jenks Phone: 405-521-5675
Email Sen. Newhouse
Sen. Dave Rader
DISTRICT 39 Sen. Dave Rader (R) Hometown: Tulsa District area: Central and south Tulsa Phone: 405-521-5620
Email Sen. Rader
Sen. Cody Rogers
DISTRICT 37 Sen. Cody Rogers (R) Hometown: Tulsa District Area: West Tulsa County Phone: 405-521-5600
Email Sen. Rogers
Rep. Meloyde Blancett
DISTRICT 78 Rep. Meloyde Blancett (D) Hometown: Tulsa District area: Midtown Tulsa Phone: 405-557-7334
Email Rep. Blancett
Rep. Jeff Boatman
DISTRICT 67 Rep. Jeff Boatman (R) Hometown: Tulsa District area: Southeast Tulsa Phone: 405-557-7341
Email Rep. Boatman
Rep. Amanda Swope
DISTRICT 71 Rep. Amanda Swope (D) Hometown: Tulsa District area: Brookside in Tulsa Phone: 405-557-7361
Email Rep. Swope
Rep. Suzanne Schreiber
DISTRICT 70 Rep. Suzanne Schreiber (D) Hometown: Tulsa District area: Midtown Tulsa Phone: 405-557-7359
Rep. Dean Davis
DISTRICT 98 Rep. Dean Davis (R) Hometown: Broken Arrow District area: Elm Place in east Broken Arrow, east to 248th East Avenue Phone: 405-557-7362
Email Rep. Davis
Rep. Mark Tedford
DISTRICT 69 Rep. Mark Tedford (R) Hometown: Tulsa District area: Jenks, Bixby and Tulsa between those cities Phone: 405-557-7331
Email Rep. Tedford
Rep. Scott Fetgatter
DISTRICT 16 Rep. Scott Fetgatter (R) Hometown: Okmulgee District area: Okmulgee County and the southeastern tip of Tulsa County Phone: 405-557-7373
Email Rep. Fetgatter
Rep. Ross Ford
DISTRICT 76 Rep. Ross Ford (R) Hometown: Broken Arrow District area: West Broken Arrow Phone: 405-557-7347
Email Rep. Ford
Rep. Regina Goodwin
DISTRICT 73 Rep. Regina Goodwin (D) Hometown: Tulsa District area: Downtown and northwest Tulsa Phone: 405-557-7406
Email Rep. Goodwin
Rep. Kyle Hilbert
DISTRICT 29 Rep. Kyle Hilbert (R) Hometown: Depew District area: Westernmost Tulsa County, Creek County Phone: 405-557-7353
Email Rep. Hilbert
Rep. Mark Lawson
DISTRICT 30 Rep. Mark Lawson (R) Hometown: Sapulpa District area: Sapulpa, Mounds, southwest Tulsa County Phone: 405- 557-7414
Email Rep. Lawson
Rep. T.J. Marti
DISTRICT 75 Rep. T.J. Marti (R) Hometown: Tulsa District area: East Tulsa Phone: 405-557-7356
Email Rep. Marti
Rep. Stan May
DISTRICT 80 Rep. Stan May (R) Hometown: Broken Arrow District area: Southeast Tulsa County; small section of southwest Wagoner County Phone: 405-557-7338
Email Rep. May
Rep. Monroe Nichols
DISTRICT 72 Rep. Monroe Nichols (D) Hometown: Tulsa District area: Southeast corner of Inner Dispersal Loop to Owasso; also includes Turley and Sperry Phone: 405-557-7391
Email Rep. Nichols
Rep. Clay Staires
DISTRICT 66 Rep. Clay Staires (R) Hometown: Skiatook District area: Sand Springs, west Tulsa between Arkansas River and Osage County line and Riverview Phone: 405-557-7390
Email Rep. Staires
Rep. Terry O'Donnell
DISTRICT 23 Rep. Terry O’Donnell (R) Hometown: Catoosa District area: Catoosa, east Tulsa Phone: 405-557-7379
Email Rep. O'Donnell
Rep. Melissa Provenzano
DISTRICT 79 Rep. Melissa Provenzano (D) Hometown: Tulsa District area: East and southeast Tulsa Phone: 405-557-7330
Email Rep. Provenzano
Rep. Lonnie Sims
DISTRICT 68 Rep. Lonnie Sims (R) Hometown: Tulsa District area: West Tulsa County from the bend of Arkansas River down to Glenpool Phone: 405-557-7340
Email Rep. Sims
Rep. John Kane
DISTRICT 11 Rep. John Kane (R) Hometown: Bartlesville District area: Bartlesville, north Tulsa County including Collinsville Phone: 405-557-7358
Email Rep. Kane
Rep. Mark Vancuren
DISTRICT 74 Rep. Mark Vancuren (R) Hometown: Owasso District area: Suburban Owasso Phone: 405-557-7377
Email Rep. Vancuren
Rep. John Waldron
DISTRICT 77 Rep. John Waldron (D) Hometown: Tulsa District area: Northeast Tulsa Phone: 405-557-7410
Email Rep. Waldron
