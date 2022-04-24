'New' legislator wins state House seat just by filing

Tulsa insurance executive Mark Tedford doesn’t officially join the Oklahoma House of Representatives until November, but he can already start measuring the first-year member offices at the state Capitol.

Tedford, 52, effectively became one of Oklahoma’s newest legislators at 5 p.m. April 15 when the books closed without anyone else filing to succeed state Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, who did not seek re-election.

Tedford is one of more than 50 legislative candidates statewide, and more than a dozen from the Tulsa area, elected in the same manner. He and Jerry Alvord, a Republican from state Senate District 14 in south central Oklahoma, are the only legislative rookies in the bunch.

“Rep. Dills said, ‘If I don’t run for re-election, would you be interested?’” said Tedford. “I decided if I was ever going to do something like this, this would be a good time.”

Tedford is well-known in Jenks and south Tulsa, which is now almost all of the redrawn HD 69, for his family’s insurance business. The company now has seven locations in eastern Oklahoma.

Tedford said he worked in the weeks leading up to the filing period to stake out a claim in the district, but was surprised he didn’t get an opponent — especially from the Democratic side.

“I am conservative,” said Tedford. “I do think Republicans need to work on their brand … I don’t like the way we’re sometimes viewed as anti-intellectual. We do care about science and are not just about harsh rhetoric.”

Tedford said he expects to “listen more than I speak” during his first year or two in the Legislature.

“I don’t have a particular political ax to grind,” he said.

Area legislators without opponents this year include:

Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah (SD-8).

Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola (HD-8).

Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee (HD-16).

Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa (HD-30).

Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa (HD-67).

Rep. Lonnie Sims, R-Jenks (HD-68).

Rep. Mark Tedford, R-Tulsa (HD-69).

Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa (HD-72).

Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa (HD-73).

Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso (HD-74).

Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow (HD-75).

Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa (HD-77).

Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa (HD-78).

Rep. Stan May, R-Broken Arrow (HD-80).

Rep. Dean Davis, R-Broken Arrow (HD-98).

