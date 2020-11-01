New laws in effect for Oklahoma: Help for nursing moms, porch piracy and more

Oklahoma now has more than 60 new laws in effect dealing with topics including porch piracy, the state’s initiative petition process and help for nursing mothers in the workplace.
Typically, hundreds of new laws take effect on Nov. 1 each year, but the number is smaller this year because the COVID-19 pandemic truncated this year’s legislative session.
Education, midwifery, mental health, abortion, revenge porn, jailhouse informants, and the labeling of faux meat products are also among topics covered in the newly enacted legislation.
