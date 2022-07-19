New federal report highly critical of Oklahoma's use of pandemic relief money for education

A newly issued federal audit is highly critical of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration’s handling of $31 million from a $39.9 million federal grant intended to provide emergency pandemic relief for Oklahomans’ educational needs.

The first of two rounds of Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds, spent between March 2020 and August 2021, are the subject of a new audit report issued this week by the U.S. Department of Education’s law enforcement arm, called the Office of Inspector General.

Ultimately, Oklahoma may be forced to repay about $653,000 that auditors already found was misspent by families on unallowable, noneducational items such as televisions, air conditioners and Christmas trees and conduct a 100% review of an additional $5.4 million spent on the “Bridge the Gap” program and repay the federal government for any more unallowable purchases not analyzed by federal auditors.

The report states that Oklahoma already returned to the federal government some $919,354 of its $39.9 million GEER grant award for the initial round of awards in February 2021 because they were not used by the grant's deadline.

The report calls for a host of other “next steps” and corrective actions that don’t just involve the potential for costing the state more money but also a lot more time and attention scrutinizing what happened.

The auditors wrote that "Oklahoma provided us with documentation for some of the corrective actions that it stated it had implemented.” However, the state’s proposed corrective actions were found not to be fully responsive to the recommendations, and none of the federal audit findings changed as a result of the Governor’s Office's response to an early draft of the report it was shown.

In general, the Office of Inspector General found that state leaders “could not support its stated processes for awarding funds” totaling $31 million in the way GEER grant funds were intended.

The funds were to be used for “those most significantly impacted by the coronavirus or deemed essential for carrying out emergency educational services, providing childcare and early childhood education, providing social and emotional support, or protecting education-related jobs.”

Conversely, the OIG report states that $8 million in GEER funds allocated to the Oklahoma State Department of Education was used appropriately to support local school districts most significantly impacted by the coronavirus.

The $31 million in GEER grant funds criticized in the audit was sent to three entities to fund four initiatives:

• $18 million to the Oklahoma Office of Educational Quality and Accountability to fund an $8 million initiative called “Bridge the Gap Digital Wallet,” which was to provide up to 5,000 low-income Oklahoma families with $1,500 grants to purchase materials for students ahead of the 2020-21 school year, and a $10 million private school voucher program for low-income students called the “Stay in School Fund.

• $12 million to the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board for the “Learn Anywhere Oklahoma” initiative to provide statewide access to digital content for both core classes and advanced coursework to students in kindergarten through grade 12.

• $1 million to Tri-County Tech for the Skills to Rebuild initiative, which paid for tuition for fast-track coursework for 375 students in training programs for in-demand jobs such as those in health care.

For Bridge the Gap Digital Wallet, Oklahoma leaders awarded a no-bid contract to a company called ClassWallet in Florida to administer the program and send out grants to families.

The audit states that Oklahoma’s current Secretary of Education, Ryan Walters, declined to use a control that ClassWallet offered Oklahoma that would have limited the items available for purchase to only those items it had preapproved as education-related.

“As demonstrated above, the decision to not take advantage of the digital wallet system’s pre-approved purchases option resulted in grant recipients (families) using Bridge the Gap GEER grant funds to purchase items that were not education-related,” the report states.

The report also notes that while Walters was not secretary of education when the program launched and the contract for administering it was signed, he was involved in the process as executive director of the non-profit Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, a position Walters still holds.

The auditors did not buy Walters’ and the Stitt administration’s assertion that its contractor, ClassWallet, is to blame for any failures.

“Oklahoma’s statement that any deficiencies relating to the Bridge the Gap initiative are wholly attributable to ClassWallet is not in line with Federal laws and regulations that require Oklahoma, as the recipient of the GEER grant funds, to ensure that its grant funds are used properly,” the report says.

The purpose of Stay in School private school vouchers was to offer up to $6,500 for low-income families of nonprofit private school students who had faced hardship or changes in income because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A press release from the Governor’s Office in January praised the program for having “exceeded expectations,” with 1,893 children receiving private school tuition assistance at an average cost of $5,132 each.

But when federal inspectors checked a small sample of 10 of those students, they couldn’t find that the eligibility of eight of those 10 had been verified. Eligibility requirements included a family income at or below 350% of the federal poverty line, enrollment in an approved nonprofit private school on March 15, 2020, and enrollment in the same school or another eligible school for the 2020–21 school year.

The Office of Inspector General is recommending that Oklahoma conduct a 100% review of the Stay in School recipients to confirm that they were eligible to receive federal funds for their private school vouchers.

Additionally, the OIG has called for Oklahoma to return any unspent GEER funds that currently is being held by grant "subrecipients" and "develop and implement policies requiring fiscal agents for federally funded grant programs are aware of and understand the rules and regulations for the grant programs they're overseeing."

The report also states: "OIG recommends authorizing the (U.S.) Assistant Secretary for the Office of Elementary & Secondary Education to take additional action if the state does not provide documentation or answers that show it followed all requirements."

The Governor's Office did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening.

Randy Krehbiel contributed to this story.