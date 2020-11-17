New CFO to help state 'remain good stewards of Oklahomans' tax dollars,' Gov. Stitt says

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday announced the hiring of Amanda Rodriguez as the state’s chief financial officer.
Rodriguez will oversee development of the governor’s executive budget and work with his Cabinet to improve financial reporting and accountability.
“The chief financial officer will be critical in helping us ensure we are increasing efficiency and continuing to deliver transparent results and remain good stewards of Oklahomans’ tax dollars,” Stitt said in a release. “Amanda Rodriguez has over 15 years of financial experience with consistent success in mobilizing talent, increasing efficiency and productivity, delivering results and creating positive change. I am excited to welcome her to the team as we continue to innovate and lead Oklahoma to become a Top Ten State.”
Rodriguez has worked as a financial professional at Chesapeake Energy for over 13 years. Since 2019, she has served as the company’s internal audit manager. She joined Chesapeake in 2007 as an accountant and has held various management roles since 2013.
Prior to Chesapeake, she was the owner and operator of House in Hand Properties LLC and lead accountant for Petroleum Accounting Consultants PLLC.
“Growing up in a military family, service has always been one of my core values, and it is a privilege to now serve the State of Oklahoma in this capacity,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “The level of responsibility in this position is something I take very seriously, and I look forward to providing a strategic financial perspective on Gov. Stitt’s team.”
Rodriguez earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Oklahoma in 2003 and a master’s in business administration from Oklahoma City University in 2018.
She will start Nov. 30 and earn $150,000. Her salary will be paid out of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.
