New app allows drivers to pay tolls on their phones

OKLAHOMA CITY — Turnpike users can now use a smartphone app to pay some tolls.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is using PlusPass to make it more convenient to pay tolls.

“This is just another avenue,” said Joe Echelle, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority deputy director. “If you live in Oklahoma and you drive toll roads frequently, we are suggesting you get a PikePass.

“If you are an infrequent user and from out of state and don’t want to have an account with the Turnpike Authority, here is another opportunity.”

Drivers can download the app on a smart phone. The app will automatically deduct tolls from a prepaid account, PayPal or credit card.

The PlusPass will work only on turnpikes that have already been converted to the PlatePay system, said Brenda Perry Clark, an OTA spokeswoman. The tolls billed through PlusPass are about 25% less than what is charged for PlatePay.

Under PlatePay, a picture of the license plate is taken and a bill is sent to the person who holds the vehicle registration.

Drivers with PlusPass “don’t have to deal with the invoicing that comes with PlatePay, and it is cheaper than PlatePay,” Echelle said.

If a driver has a PikePass and PlusPass, the PikePass rates will be applied, he said.

PlatePay rates are about twice the rate of PikePass, where tolls are automatically deducted from a prepaid account when a vehicle passes certain points on a toll road.

The OTA is in the process of converting all of its cash collection points to PlatePay.

The H.E. Bailey, Chickasaw, Kilpatrick and Kickapoo turnpikes have already been converted, according to the PlatePay website.

In addition, the Peoria-Elm exit on the Creek Turnpike in Jenks has been converted to Plate Pay, according to the PlatePay website.

A portion of the Cimarron Turnpike has been converted. The Cimarron and Creek turnpikes will be fully converted by the end of the year, Echelle said.

The rest of the turnpikes are expected to be converted by the end of 2024, Clark said.

Those seeking to use PlusPass must register with a phone number, name, email address and a picture of the license plate, Echelle said.

Perry said the app will work on any smart phone. Echelle said there is no cost to download the app.

PlusPass is currently being used in Texas, Georgia, Florida, Colorado, North Carolina, California, Washington and Illinois, Echelle said.

Featured video: Gilcrease Turnpike when it was nearing completion