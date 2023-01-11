New AG says he will seek jail time, full restitution for Epic Charter Schools founders

Related content Drummond takes leadership of AG's Office with a full agenda

Oklahoma’s newly elected attorney general says he will be seeking jail time and full restitution in the prosecution of Epic Charter School’s founders.

In a Tulsa World interview on Wednesday, Gentner Drummond was asked: Are you going to push for convictions in the Epic case, or are you more interested in recouping funds for the state, possibly through some settlement or plea deal? Could a preliminary hearing be set soon?

“As you are aware, I have taken that case back from the Oklahoma County DA. We will spend exhaustive resources to make a determination, and that direct response to your two-part question is yes and yes,” Drummond responded.

Then he added:

“If you break the law and you are rich, under my administration, you don’t get to pay half of it back and go home. If you break the law, I am going to put you in jail. Part of that recovery will be restoration to the state of 100 percent.”

After a years-long probe by the state, Epic co-founders David Chaney and Ben Harris and their longtime chief financial officer, Josh Brock, were arrested and charged in June in Oklahoma County District Court with a host of criminal charges under the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, commonly referred to as RICO.

They were booked into the Oklahoma County jail and then released on bonds of $250,000 each.

Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd, whose office delivered damning findings in an October 2020 investigative audit of Epic, has called the case the “largest abuse of taxpayer funds in the history of this state.”

“I offer the meticulous research and documentation of the audit workpapers to Attorney General Drummond in the prosecution of the felony counts against Harris, Chaney, and Brock,” Byrd said Wednesday in a prepared statement. “These men misappropriated millions in taxpayer dollars. This scheme has been exposed and it is now time to hold the bad actors accountable.”

In a letter sent Tuesday, Drummond notified Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna that he would be taking back control of the prosecution of the case, which his predecessor, John O'Connor, relinquished in February 2022.

In the felony racketeering case, prosecutors have alleged that the trio of Chaney, Harris and Brock bilked one of Oklahoma’s largest public schools out of tens of millions of taxpayer dollars by falsely inflating enrollment with “ghost” students, falsifying invoices and fraudulently using credit cards paid for with school funds to cover personal and out-of-state charter school expenses and even political contributions to help conceal their scheme.

The charges cover more than $22 million in reported losses to taxpayers.

A court affidavit filed alongside the criminal charges revealed that investigators have records showing that public school funds were used to cover the costs of extensive political contributions made with private credit cards, including an attack advertising campaign with false claims about then state Sen. Ron Sharp’s legislative voting record to unseat him during his 2020 reelection bid.

That allegation included the detail that $20,000 went to a powerful GOP consulting firm owned by Fount Holland called Campaign Advocacy Management Professionals, which did extensive work for Drummond in his 2022 election.

Holland is the former business partner of Drummond’s newly hired chief of staff, Trebor Worthen, who worked as a campaign consultant for years after serving District 87 for two terms in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

Asked whether there is any conflict of interest in the Epic case for Drummond’s office because of his use of CAMP for work on his campaign or because of his chief of staff’s past business partnership with CAMP owner Holland, Drummond responded to the Tulsa World: “I don’t consider it relevant or applicable to this to the successful prosecution of Epic.”

