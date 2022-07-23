Nearing Senate nomination, Mullin sees no downside to sticking with Trump

Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin chuckles when asked if he received advance notice of U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s pending retirement.

“No,” Mullin said. “It caught us off guard like it caught everybody else off guard.

“We had probably a week, no more than a week, of ‘This is possible.’ We didn’t find out for sure until the day before.”

Mullin said that’s why he wound up announcing his candidacy to complete Inhofe’s term while on the highway to a wrestling tournament.

As a five-term congressman with a sprawling district, Mullin did have one advantage: a large-scale campaign organization already in place.

“We had that, but as far as a Senate race, it wasn’t even on our mind,” he said.

Among 13 contenders, Mullin broke to an early lead and held it. The final count on June 28 gave him 43.6% of the vote, 26 percentage points ahead of No. 2 T.W. Shannon.

Shortly after that primary, former President Donald Trump endorsed Mullin in the Aug. 23 runoff.

Some might question the value of that endorsement in light of revelations from within Trump’s own inner circle about his actions surrounding the 2020 presidential election and subsequent storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Mullin does not. Detractors may criticize his loyalty to a former president who, they contend and growing evidence suggests, tried to overturn a legitimate election, but politically and perhaps personally there seems to be no down side to it.

“President Trump and I have always had a good relationship,” Mullin said. “His favorability (with Oklahoma Republicans) in the primary is off the charts. In the primary runoff, it’s even greater because it’s a much narrower group of people.”

National polling suggests Republicans are slowly accepting the likelihood that Trump misled them on the 2020 election’s outcome, but that doesn’t seem to have much affected their loyalty to him.

Nothing indicates that Oklahoma Republicans — especially the ardent devotees most likely to vote in runoffs — are any different.

Mullin is right in there with them.

Although he was caught in the middle of the Jan. 6 riot, where a mob of Trump supporters chanted death threats against Vice President Mike Pence and disrupted certification of the 2020 election results, Mullin calls the hearings into the matter a “witch hunt” and blames House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for what transpired.

He said Pelosi should have done more to prepare the Capitol against the “imminent” onslaught.

“What happened was awful, and it should have never, ever, ever, ever, ever taken place,” he said.

But, he said, “There were preventions that should have taken place. It was a lot of people doing things they should have done, but that’s in the past.”

For all of his vocal partisanship, Mullin often pairs with Democrats on legislation, especially in the areas of rural health care and internet access. Both are critical issues to his House constituents.

“If you lose a hospital in a rural community, you don’t just lose jobs,” Mullin said. “You lose the ability to create new jobs, to some degree. When you lose that hospital, all the businesses around, their general liability goes up and their workers’ (compensation) goes up.”

The past two years, Mullin said, highlighted the necessity for greater connectivity in eastern Oklahoma — something he learned firsthand at his Adair County home.

“In rural Oklahoma, 50% of our communities are not connected to reliable internet service, so that broadband is very important and has to be built out,” he said.

“I didn’t have internet service at my home ... until right before COVID hit. That was huge, because everything went remote.”

Mullin currently serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which encompasses a broad range of issues, and the Intelligence Committee, which is relatively narrow in scope. He says he’d like to continue in those areas and follow Inhofe onto the Armed Services Committee.

Giving up a safe House seat for the uncertainty of a Senate run, Mullin said, was not a difficult decision. His wife, Christie Mullin, summed it up succinctly.

“She said, ‘If you’re going to be away from me and the kids, where can you make the most difference?’ Without hesitation, I said, ‘The Senate.’”