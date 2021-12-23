Nativity scene may make room for Hindu display at Oklahoma state Capitol

Carla Hinton The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Nevada-based Hindu organization is planning to place a display of Hindu deities at the state Capitol next year after a Christian group was recently allowed to put a Nativity scene in the government building.
What is Diwali?
Called the Festival of Lights, Diwali is a major Hindu festival. It is generally celebrated not just by Hindus, but also members of the Sikh and Jain faith traditions. Traditionally, Diwali marks the homecoming of the Lord Ram with his wife, Sita, and brother Laxman, after spending many years in exile.
