Native American boarding school survivors can share their stories with U.S. officials

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, seen here near Monument Valley, Utah, in May, will be in Oklahoma on Saturday to hear from people who were forced to attend schools for Native Americans.

OKLAHOMA CITY — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will travel to Oklahoma on Saturday to make the first stop on her listening tour to hear how Native American boarding schools affected students and their families.

D.C. Digest: Haaland to begin 'Road' in western Oklahoma

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland's “The Road to Healing” is a year-long tour across the country to provide Native survivors of the federal Indian boarding school system and their descendants an opportunity to share their experiences.

