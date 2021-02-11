MyHealth appeals state's denial of protest alleging flaws in awarding contract to build health information exchange

MyHealth Access Network is appealing the denial of its protest that alleges the state’s award of a health information exchange contract was a flawed process.
The Oklahoma Health Care Authority awarded a $49.8 million contract to a global software company in December after seeking competitive bids to develop OKSHINE — the Oklahoma State Health Information Exchange — to create interoperability among state divisions.
MyHealth, a Tulsa-based nonprofit health information exchange, submitted a best and final offer of $41.7 million — $8.1 million less than the future winner. It later offered an unsolicited bid of $19.9 million — $29.9 million less. The unsolicited bid came before the state announced the award but after MyHealth says it learned that the Oklahoma SoonerSelect program would create changes to Medicaid that allow for cost reductions from the nonprofit’s bid without decreasing services offered for OKSHINE.
“OKSHINE is too important and too costly to be entrusted to anyone but the bidder most likely to deliver the best result at the best value,” attorneys wrote for the nonprofit. “MyHealth urges a fresh review and reconsideration of each of the grounds for complaint stated in the Protest.”
The appeal was filed Tuesday with Oklahoma Management and Enterprise Services Director Steven Harpe, who can agree to hear or deny the appeal or assign the case to an administrative law judge.
An OMES spokesperson said there isn’t a regulatory deadline for a response but that Harpe will make a timely decision.
A Health Care Authority spokesperson said the agency’s legal counsel has asked it not to comment further until the appeals process is complete.
State Purchasing Director Dan Sivard denied each of MyHealth’s protest grounds as without merit, characterizing them in a Jan. 26 letter as the opinions of a losing vendor.
Sivard said the state correctly didn’t consider the $19.9 million bid because it was unsolicited and “considered corruptive of the open and fair” process, concluding that all bids were “carefully and equitably reviewed and evaluated.”
“While I respect some of the opinions relayed in your letter I do not find them sufficient to sustain your protest of the contract award,” Sivard wrote.
In its appeal MyHealth acknowledged experiencing disappointment but added that its concerns aren’t “mere sour grapes.” The nonprofit contends that the bid evaluations, criteria and weight given to criteria all were flawed, with the insufficiencies emphasized by the purchasing director’s “superficial response.”
“But the disappointment is justified because MyHealth’s bid was $30 million less than the selected vendor (and is still $8.2 million less, if the State continues to waive its right to negotiate to obtain best value) and only MyHealth has the on-the-ground, existing resources, relationships and know-how necessary (to) make OKSHINE a timely success.”
MyHealth finished third in the Health Care Authority’s scoring criteria. Orion Health was awarded the bid.
MyHealth has operated in Oklahoma since 2009, with the nonprofit saying it has grown to hold 80% of all health records generated in the state.
Health information exchanges — HIEs — serve as one-stop shops for medical professionals who need access to a patient’s medical history and records, potentially at a moment’s notice. HIEs also can use their aggregate data to help public health.
