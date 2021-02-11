MyHealth appeals state's denial of protest alleging flaws in awarding contract to build health information exchange

The appeal was filed Tuesday with Oklahoma Management and Enterprise Services Director Steven Harpe, who can agree to hear or deny the appeal or assign the case to an administrative law judge.

An OMES spokesperson said there isn’t a regulatory deadline for a response but that Harpe will make a timely decision.

A Health Care Authority spokesperson said the agency’s legal counsel has asked it not to comment further until the appeals process is complete.

State Purchasing Director Dan Sivard denied each of MyHealth’s protest grounds as without merit, characterizing them in a Jan. 26 letter as the opinions of a losing vendor.

Sivard said the state correctly didn’t consider the $19.9 million bid because it was unsolicited and “considered corruptive of the open and fair” process, concluding that all bids were “carefully and equitably reviewed and evaluated.”

“While I respect some of the opinions relayed in your letter I do not find them sufficient to sustain your protest of the contract award,” Sivard wrote.