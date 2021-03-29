Muslim leader gives opening prayer in Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY — In a historic move, an Islamic faith leader gave the opening prayer in the Oklahoma Senate on Monday.

Imad Enchassi, senior imam of the Islamic Society of Greater Oklahoma City, led the upper chamber in prayer. An imam is a leader in the Islamic faith.

He was a guest of Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City. Hicks said her district has the largest mosque, or Islamic place of worship, in the state. She said it was important that constituents in her district see their faith leaders in the Capitol building.

Enchassi’s message was one of unity and inclusion.

He prayed for a nation of peace with no atrocities, no brutality, no murder and no “horrors for the eyes to see and the hearts to bleed.”

“And grant us a world with no genocide and no massacres,” he said. “Heal our land, Lord, from the coronavirus and every illness and disease.”

He asked for the ability to forgive those who have wronged us and pardon those who have oppressed others.

“Scrub us deep, Lord. Scrub us deep of the stains that destroy the fabric of our nation, our state and our city,” he said.