Muslim leader gives opening prayer in Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY — In a historic move, an Islamic faith leader gave the opening prayer in the Oklahoma Senate on Monday.
Imad Enchassi, senior imam of the Islamic Society of Greater Oklahoma City, led the upper chamber in prayer. An imam is a leader in the Islamic faith.
He was a guest of Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City. Hicks said her district has the largest mosque, or Islamic place of worship, in the state. She said it was important that constituents in her district see their faith leaders in the Capitol building.
Enchassi’s message was one of unity and inclusion.
He prayed for a nation of peace with no atrocities, no brutality, no murder and no “horrors for the eyes to see and the hearts to bleed.”
“And grant us a world with no genocide and no massacres,” he said. “Heal our land, Lord, from the coronavirus and every illness and disease.”
He asked for the ability to forgive those who have wronged us and pardon those who have oppressed others.
“Scrub us deep, Lord. Scrub us deep of the stains that destroy the fabric of our nation, our state and our city,” he said.
As Easter Sunday approaches, he asked for God’s help in resurrecting a sense of love of God and love for all neighbors.
“Help us promote social justice," and "assist us in support of public welfare," he prayed.
The Senate's daily prayer is routinely led by a different Christian minister. But in 2019, the Senate held an interfaith week where leaders of different faiths offered the daily prayer. It included a Hindu, a Jewish rabbi, an African Methodist Episcopal pastor and a Mormon bishop.
In 2018, Enchassi was nominated to serve as House chaplain, but the lower chamber’s chaplain coordinator turned down the request.
“Today marks a culmination of much of the efforts we have put forth in ensuring that the Oklahoma Muslim community is fully represented in all facets of our local government,” said Council on American Islamic Relations Oklahoma Chapter Executive Director Adam Soltani.
“Much of the modern history of Oklahoma Muslims and the state Legislature is tainted by Islamphobia and anti-Muslim bigotry.
“Today’s historic event is a step toward healing and a cause for celebration as our state moves in the direction of embracing the full diversity of religions in our state.”
During prior events where Muslims gathered at the Capitol, as they entered the building, they were met by other residents outside who held disparaging signs, heckled them, called them names and shouted at them.
During one interim study, a former House member called CAIR a terrorist organization as its members sat in the room.