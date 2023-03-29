A long-shuttered Muskogee metalworks that processed radioactive ore has been proposed for addition to the Environmental Protection Agency's Superfund National Priorities List, the EPA said Wednesday.

The Fansteel complex at the Port of Muskogee is being added at the request of Gov. Kevin Stitt, according to information from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

“Placement on the (National Priorities List) will help effectively address environmental issues at the site, create a path forward for site management and cleanup, and protect health and the environment,” Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality Executive Director Scott Thompson said in an EPA press release.

With 15 buildings covering 105 acres, the Fansteel facility produced tantalum and columbium metals from uranium and thorium ore and tin slag from 1957 to 1989. The metals were used mostly in electronics, according to the NRC.

Fansteel, which declared bankruptcy in 2002 and again in 2016, has been responsible for federally mandated cleanup efforts since the plant closed 33 years ago, but according to the EPA release, the NRC and Stitt's office, a $4.5 million trust fund set up for that purpose is almost depleted.

The EPA said it intervened in 2018 "in response to the immediate threat to public health and the environment." The agency said it removed "thousands of lab chemicals and over 3,000 gallons (of) ammonium hydroxide at the site."

According to the EPA, residue from plant operations was "disposed of in acidic ponds. Over the years, the groundwater near the facility became contaminated with metal residue and the funding for the water treatment is expected to be exhausted next year. Once the funds cease, the contaminated water would begin to leak into the Arkansas River (affecting) the environment and public health."

A Jan. 9 letter from Stitt to EPA Regional Director Eartha Nance, asking that the site be added to the National Priorities List, states: "The Fansteel decommissioning plan was approved by, and under the jurisdiction of, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission … as a four-phased approach. … Phase 1 was started but never completed, and Phases 2, 3, and 4 were never started. …

"The NRC has a limited amount of money in a decommissioning trust … that is currently being applied to site security and wastewater treatment. It is estimated that the trust money will only last another two years. With no intervention, the site is at risk of becoming completely abandoned."