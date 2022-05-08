Muskogee fights to keep VA hospital open

MUSKOGEE — For nearly 100 years, Muskogee’s Veterans Administration hospital has been an anchor of the community, holding down the city’s west flank from Honor Heights as dependably as the Arkansas River marks the east.

Not anymore.

In March, a VA reorganization study recommended closing the Jack C. Montgomery Medical Center when the new VA hospital planned for downtown Tulsa opens in a few years. Muskogee would get a new VA clinic instead.

The recommendation caught local leaders and congressional members by surprised. They’d been assured the center would remain open as an in-patient mental health treatment facility.

Muskogee is not giving up without a fight.

“We are here today because we are as mad as hell at Washington turning its back on rural Oklahoma,” Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman told a rally on the Depot Green south of downtown Saturday afternoon. “We were told the VA would not close Jack C. Montgomery. At the very least, we were told, we would have first-class mental health care.”

Saturday’s rally was organized at the instigation of Don Nichols, a retired VA employee — though not with the hospital — who spearheaded a petition drive that’s gathered 11,500 signatures.

Nichols said Coleman told him the mayor thought they’d need at least 10,000 to get the VA’s attention. Nichols said he believes the chances of keeping the hospital open are “Good — very much so.”

Coleman puts the odds at “50-50.”

“The VA secretary (Denis McDonough) said if hospitals are serving underserved populations, they will not be closed,” Nichols said. He figures Muskogee fits that description on several fronts. Many of its patients are American Indian and/or African American, rural and low income.

By coincidence — or perhaps not — two former congressional staffers involved in the negotiations leading to the creation of the Tulsa VA hospital were at Saturday’s rally campaigning. Both said the decision to close the Muskogee facility surprised them.

“The VA promised it would not be closed,” said Mike Stopp, former chief of staff to 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin. “We asked them multiple times. They said that wasn’t going to be an issue.”

Stopp, now managing the campaign of 2nd District candidate Wes Nofire, is an Army veteran and U.S. Military Academy grad who says he’s been going to the Muskogee VA for 13 years.

“Six of my (West Point) classmates have died by suicide, including one just last month,” Stopp said. “We’re still struggling with a need.”

Luke Holland was U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s chief of staff before resigning earlier this year to enter the 14-way GOP primary to succeed his former boss.

“This is a total reversal of what was talked about,” Holland said.

Several veterans gave testimonials about the importance to them of the Muskogee hospital. Some predicted veterans from southeastern Oklahoma would not travel to Tulsa for medical care.

Coleman said the threat of losing the hospital is not just about Muskogee.

“This could be a flagship issue for the assault on rural America,” he said.

Earlier, addressing the crowd, Coleman said urban dwellers “couldn’t enjoy their skyscrapers and penthouses if it wasn’t for the henhouses in rural Oklahoma.”

Featured video:

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.