Muscogee electorate to consider free press amendment to tribe's constitution

“If they have the ability to revoke it based on coverage that doesn’t suit them, there’s always the possibility of that repeal happening again.”

Landsberry-Baker was also on the Editorial Board when it was dissolved in 2018. Along with serving as a firewall between the tribal government and the newsroom regarding content questions, the Editorial Board is responsible for overseeing Mvskoke Media’s operations, including vetting the newsroom’s budget requests before they are sent on for final approval.

Amending the constitution would not change those obligations, she said.

“This wouldn’t mean that Mvskoke Media will have an unlimited budget,” Landsberry-Baker said. “They would still be an independent agency that has to get their budget approved.

“There are many other examples within the tribe of independent agencies that also have the same structures in place and are doing it successfully, including our Election Board and the College of the Muscogee Nation.”

If approved, the Muscogee Nation would be the first tribe to explicitly include press protections in its constitution. A handful of other tribes nationwide have independent press statutes in effect, including the Osage and Cherokee nations.