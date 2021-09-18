Muscogee electorate to consider free press amendment to tribe's constitution

Muscogee Nation voters are being asked to consider adding press protections to their tribe’s constitution Saturday.
Along with requiring the tribe to provide funding for the basic day-to-day operations of Mvskoke Media, the proposed constitutional amendment would explicitly state that the tribe’s media outlets are editorially independent of the Muscogee Nation government.
Currently, the tribe has an Independent Press Act in effect that covers its newspaper, radio program and design shop. However, that measure was previously repealed by the Muscogee Nation National Council in November 2018 during an emergency session in which legislators said they wanted to see more positive coverage out of the tribe’s news outlets.
Until the Independent Press Act was reinstated in July 2020, Mvskoke Media was under the auspices of the executive branch’s Department of Commerce. Mvskoke Media employees previously publicly testified that they were instructed to remove pertinent facts and entire stories, videos and radio segments by executive branch employees during that time period.
“Any legislative protection you have is great, but it can be rewritten,” Mvskoke Media Editorial Board President Rebecca Landsberry-Baker said. “And there is no guarantee that that bill will stay put and stay in place based on the whims of politicians.
“If they have the ability to revoke it based on coverage that doesn’t suit them, there’s always the possibility of that repeal happening again.”
Landsberry-Baker was also on the Editorial Board when it was dissolved in 2018. Along with serving as a firewall between the tribal government and the newsroom regarding content questions, the Editorial Board is responsible for overseeing Mvskoke Media’s operations, including vetting the newsroom’s budget requests before they are sent on for final approval.
Amending the constitution would not change those obligations, she said.
“This wouldn’t mean that Mvskoke Media will have an unlimited budget,” Landsberry-Baker said. “They would still be an independent agency that has to get their budget approved.
“There are many other examples within the tribe of independent agencies that also have the same structures in place and are doing it successfully, including our Election Board and the College of the Muscogee Nation.”
If approved, the Muscogee Nation would be the first tribe to explicitly include press protections in its constitution. A handful of other tribes nationwide have independent press statutes in effect, including the Osage and Cherokee nations.
In order to pass, the proposed amendment must receive at least two-thirds of the votes cast. Should the amendment fail, the tribe’s current Independent Press Act would remain in effect.
Also on the ballot are Muscogee Nation National Council delegate seats for the McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Tukvpvtce, Tulsa and Wagoner districts.
Creek District incumbent Patrick Freeman Jr. is unopposed.
Eighteen polling sites across the reservation will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. If no one candidate in a National Council race earns a majority of the votes, the top two finishers will advance to the Nov. 6 general election, with early walk-in voting set for Nov. 3-4.
