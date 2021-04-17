Muscogee (Creek) Nation breaks ground on new behavioral health clinic

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation broke ground Friday on a new behavioral health clinic in Okmulgee.

The 6,000-square-foot clinic, located at the U.S. 62 and Oklahoma 56 Loop, was funded by the tribe and a Small Ambulatory Program grant from the Indian Health Services. It will house a variety of mental health and substance abuse services, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation said in a news release.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the need for more services to address mental health issues,” said Shawn Terry, secretary of health. “Numerous studies have shown a substantial increase in symptoms of anxiety and fear, particularly among young people.

"Access to providers appears to be the biggest barrier for those that need care. This new facility will allow us to expand our programs and services and improve a patient’s ability to find the care they need.”

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health received $2 million from the Small Ambulatory Program, which authorizes IHS to award tribes grants for construction, expansion or modernization of ambulatory health care facilities.