Mullin wants Trump's first impeachment "expunged"

Second District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin said Tuesday he wants the first of former President Donald Trump's two impeachments "expunged."

Mullin is one of four Republicans vying for the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe. All four have sought to tie themselves to Trump and perhaps win his favor or even endorsement. His claim that Trump has been vindicated from his first impeachment charges came less than 24 hours after a Washington, D.C., federal judge said Trump "more likely than not" committed crimes related to the former president's second impeachment.

Trump's first impeachment involved charges of corruption and obstruction stemming from a 2019 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the call, Trump said his administration had been "very, very good" to Ukraine, and told Zelenzkyy "I would like you to do us a favor."

Democrats and a few Republicans said the call sounded like a veiled threat to withhold nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine unless Zelenskyy helped him disprove charges that Russia interfered on Trump's behalf in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump himself called his end of the conversation "perfect" — a word Mullin used to describe it Tuesday — and most Republicans seem to agree.

“This impeachment was an unimaginable abuse of our Constitution,” Mullin said in a written statement released Tuesday. “Democrats in Congress put politics over country and threw all democracy out the window to unseat our president."

Mullin filed a resolution calling Trump's first impeachment unwarranted and declaring it "expunged."

The practical effect of the resolution — or whether it will even be heard by a Democratically controlled Congress — is unclear. Mullin himself acknowledged that "we cannot undo history."

Mullin spokeswoman Meredith Blanford offered the following explanation in response to a request for clarification:

"There is limited Constitutional precedent for the ability of Congress to retroactively affect the Impeachment or Censure of a sitting President. In 1834, the U.S. Senate “censured” President Andrew Jackson. In 1837, the Senate switched hands, and the Jackson “censure” was “expunged.”

"While the Senate 'expungement' was intended to do away with Jackson’s 'censure,' there is no provision for either in the U.S. Constitution. This Resolution uses the term “expungement” because that was the verbiage used to describe the withdrawal of the Jackson censure in the Senate. In this way, this Resolution intends to remain consistent with what little precedent is available for an action of this kind by Congress."

Mullin and Oklahoma's other four U.S. representatives all voted on Jan. 6, 2021, to withhold formal certification of Trump's defeat in the 2020 presidential election, following a Capitol riot that resulted in several deaths.

Trump's second impeachment stemmed from his alleged involvement in encouraging what some have called an insurrection and an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

