Mullin Senate campaign brings in $250,000 in three weeks; more than $500K went to a PAC that supports him

More than a $250,000 flowed into 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin's U.S. Senate campaign during the last three weeks of June, and more than a half-million dollars went into a dark money political action committee whose only expenditures were in support of Mullin, according to recently filed Federal Election Commission reports.

The reports cover June 9-30, a period that includes the June 28 Oklahoma primary elections.

Mullin received 43.6% of the vote in a 13-way GOP primary for an unexpired term caused by the upcoming resignation of U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe. Mullin and former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon are entered in an Aug. 23 runoff, with the winner facing Democrat Kendra Horn and two others in the Nov. 8 general election.

In its latest FEC filings, Mullin's Senate campaign shows net receipts of $255,388.64 during the three-week period, bringing him to just over $2 million since the five-term congressman launched his try for the Senate seat in early February.

The $2 million does not include $1 million loaned by Mullin to his campaign or $277,695.25 transferred from his House campaign committee.

The figure also doesn't include $500,000 anonymously that was deposited in Defend US PAC, through which more than $700,000 has been spent on Mullin's behalf. The $500,000 is attributed to Prosperity Alliance, a nonprofit corporation used to hide donors' identities.

Defend US PAC also received $13,400 last month from Poole Management, a Jacksonville, Florida, real estate company.

According to FEC records, Defend US's only other expenditures this election cycle are $24,905 earlier this year on behalf of Republican Ohio Congressman Mike Carey.

Shannon, meanwhile, has benefitted even more from a similarly secretive source — although it upped its support a relatively modest $58,000 during the most recent reporting period. That brought its total expenditures on Shannon's behalf to $1.75 million over the past few months.

By comparison, contributions to Shannon's campaign fund were a relatively modest $107,499.81 during the reporting period. Overall, Shannon has raised just short of $1.1 million, which includes $150,000 of his own money.

Horn, the Democrat in the race, did not have a primary but reported net receipts of $147,649.84 for the same period and a total of $723,465.44 since launching her campaign this spring.

Just as with the Mullin-Shannon runoff, so-called dark money is a big factor in the Republican race to succeed Mullin in CD 2. State Rep. Avery Frix of Muskogee and former state Sen. Josh Brecheen of Coalgate finished Nos. 1 and 2 among 14 GOP primary candidates, but between them they attracted less than 30% of the vote.

Frix reported receipts of $62,492.96 during the reporting period, Brecheen $42,040.00. To date, Frix has put $255,000 of his own money into the campaign — more than half his total.

Various outside groups, though, have spent more than $1 million on the race — most of it supporting or attacking Brecheen.

American Jobs and Growth PAC, which lists the same Alexandria, Virginia, address and treasurer as Defend US PAC, has spent $125,000 on Frix' behalf. The PAC spent the same amount earlier this year on a Democratic congressional primary in Louisiana.

Support for Brecheen has come mainly from the Club for Growth, which besides spending more than $500,000 on advertising and electioneering in support of Brecheen has contributed the maximum $5,800 to his campaign.

Spending against Brecheen has come principally from the dark money PAC Fund for a Working Congress — which also has the same address as the pro-Frix American Jobs and Growth and pro-Mullin Defend US PACs.