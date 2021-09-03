Mullin says U.S. government sabotaged his freelance rescue mission

Mullin said he was initially asked to "sponsor" the flight, which he said was a requirement for getting initial clearance for the flight.

Details of the flight were hazy. Mullin said the plane never landed in Kabul, but later he said he spent 12 hours trying to get a woman and her four children through a Taliban checkpoint.

Later, they apparently tried to reach Afghanistan through Tajikistan — hence the call to Pommersheim. The Post story indicated that that call was placed from a third country, and Mullin said he and his group "did work around the region."

During the interview, Mullin bitterly attacked President Joe Biden, Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley and others for "lying" about Americans still in Afghanistan and others trying to get out of the country as the Taliban tightens it control.

Biden and the administration initially said they would get all Americans wishing to leave out of the country before U.S. troops left earlier this week but later admitted that a few hundred remained.

Mullin said "the guys still over there" told him five planeloads of refugees are at Mazār-i-Sharīf, in far north Afghanistan, "but they can't get out because no country is willing to help them."