Mullin says he'll continue efforts to extract Americans, allies from Afghanistan

The woman and her children who were subjects of the Post story ultimately escaped Afghanistan by land. State said it "facilitated" their extraction, but Mullin said his group were actually responsible.

"An ambassador we worked with said he was told not to help us," Mullin said Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, it was reported that the first commercial flight from Afghanistan's capitol, Kabul, had arrived in Doha, Qatar, carrying more than 100 non-Afghan passengers, including some Americans.

Mullin said the Sentinel group believed it had its documents in order when it flew to Kabul in late August to pick up American citizens and Afghans with travel documents. Their plane was not allowed to land, however, and he and the others spent days trying to get those people out.

Mullin clarified an earlier statement that he was "with" the American woman and her children for 12 hours trying to get them through Taliban checkpoints.

"We were with her on the phone," Mullin said Friday.

Mullin said the woman, who is an American citizen, had gone to Afghanistan with her children to "say goodbye to her parents" and then couldn't get out.