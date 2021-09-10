Mullin says he'll continue efforts to extract Americans, allies from Afghanistan

Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin said Friday he is continuing efforts to extract people from Afghanistan despite bad press and, apparently, the opposition of the U.S. government.
"Absolutely, I am," Mullin said Friday morning. "We've communicated around the clock. Since I've been on the phone with you I sent a message saying, 'I'll stand by to help in any way.'"
Mullin became the subject of both ridicule and praise 10 days ago after the Washington Post reported he was on a "rogue" mission to Afghanistan and possibly missing.
Mullin says the report was "100% fake" but seems to primarily object to its characterizing him as "threatening" U.S. embassy officials in Tajikistan, and to its drawing attention to the undertaking itself.
"It really compromised what we were doing," Mullin said of the report.
Mullin said he is working with Sentinel Foundation, which it says is primarily involved in sex trafficking intervention by combining "Special Operations targeting with emerging technology."
Mullin says most of those involved are former "Tier 1" military personnel. Tier 1 are essentially special forces such as Army Rangers and Navy SEALS.
Sentinel Foundation received Internal Revenue Service 501(c)(3) certification in 2019, according to charity watchdog GuideStar.
Little information about the foundation is readily available, but one of its two websites says it is based in Mooresville, North Carolina, about 25 miles north of Charlotte and about 125 miles from Fort Bragg, the U.S. Army's Special Operations Command.
The website sentineloperations.org contains a brief description of the organization's Afghan endeavors. The source of the money for those endeavors is unclear.
Mullin said the foundation tries to avoid attention but was forced into the open when news of the attempt to extract a woman and her children from Afghanistan went global.
"We were never going to do any publicity on this," Mullin said. "We were never going to let people know where we were at, never going to do any social media posts. That's the way (Sentinel) operate. They don't want their faces and names out there because of what they do."
The Washington Post story originated with sources within the U.S. State Department, and it seems clear the department is not friendly to Sentinel's operations — or at least to that particular one.
The woman and her children who were subjects of the Post story ultimately escaped Afghanistan by land. State said it "facilitated" their extraction, but Mullin said his group were actually responsible.
"An ambassador we worked with said he was told not to help us," Mullin said Friday.
On Thursday, it was reported that the first commercial flight from Afghanistan's capitol, Kabul, had arrived in Doha, Qatar, carrying more than 100 non-Afghan passengers, including some Americans.
Mullin said the Sentinel group believed it had its documents in order when it flew to Kabul in late August to pick up American citizens and Afghans with travel documents. Their plane was not allowed to land, however, and he and the others spent days trying to get those people out.
Mullin clarified an earlier statement that he was "with" the American woman and her children for 12 hours trying to get them through Taliban checkpoints.
"We were with her on the phone," Mullin said Friday.
Mullin said the woman, who is an American citizen, had gone to Afghanistan with her children to "say goodbye to her parents" and then couldn't get out.
Mullin said he did not, as was reported, verbally abuse U.S. Ambassador to Tajikistan John M. Pommersheim by telephone.
"I didn't threaten him," Mullin said. "I didn't threaten him at all. In fact, him and I were talking on Monday. He was apologizing for the whole thing. He said, 'Markwayne, I got mad at Washington for what they said. I told them that was not accurate.'"
Mullin continues to bitterly criticize the Biden administration for the calamitous withdrawal of U.S. forces from Kabul and what he says is continued weakness in dealing with Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers.
Mullin said such things would not have happened had Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, still been in the White House.
The Trump administration, though, had agreed to withdraw U.S. forces even earlier than the Aug. 31 deadline set by Biden and negotiated the release of some of the Taliban officials now in charge.
One thing the withdrawal plans of both administrations depended upon was the Afghan military trained and equipped by the U.S. and its allies holding up for more than the few weeks it took the Taliban to take over.
Mullin said he couldn't explain the Afghan government's collapse, or say whether Trump would have backed away from the 2020 agreement and kept or even increased the U.S. presence in the country.
"I don't know," Mullin said. "That's a what-if."