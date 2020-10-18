Mullin, Lucas, Cole look to re-election with attention focused on Congressional District 5 race

Tulsa-area congressmen Frank Lucas and Markwayne Mullin find themselves in similar and not unfamiliar circumstances this general election season.
Each is up against underfunded opposition in far-flung districts that combined account for about three-fourths of Oklahoma’s square mileage.
So while most attention is on whether Democrat Kendra Horn can hang onto central Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District, Mullin and Lucas and fellow Republican Tom Cole in the 4th District are heavy favorites to keep their jobs.
Lucas, whose 3rd District stretches from the Black Mesa at the tip of the Panhandle to the fringes of northwest Tulsa and down to the Red River south of Altus, is opposed by Democrat Zoe Midyett.
Midyett, 51, owns an Oklahoma City feed and tack store and lives on a small ranch outside of Wellston. She is critical of Lucas for not forcefully opposing the Trump administration’s trade policies, and in particular tariffs, which Midyett says hurt Oklahoma agriculture.
She also says rural Oklahoma has been shortchanged on health care and telecommunications access, and that Lucas has too often taken the side of large financial interests at the expense of Main Street.
Lucas, 60, was elected to Congress in a 1994 special election to fill a vacancy in what was then Oklahoma’s 6th Congressional District. He has been re-elected ever since by wide margins.
A resident of Roger Mills County, Lucas was formerly chairman of the House Agriculture Committee and is now Science, Space and Technology’s senior Republican. He also serves on the Financial Services Committee.
Of all Oklahoma’s congressional Republicans, Lucas has probably been the most muted in his comments about the sometimes controversial Trump. Recent legislation sponsored or co-sponsored by Lucas includes efforts to investigate and reform the meat processing industry, fund and oversee scientific research, and distribution of COVID-19 relief funds to agriculture and small business.
Mullin’s 2nd District includes most of eastern Oklahoma, including Claremore, the Port of Catoosa and most of Rogers County. He’s opposed by Democrat Danyell Lanier of Hugo and Libertarian Richie Castaldo of Afton.
Lanier, who turns 45 this week, is a Navy veteran and member of the Cherokee Nation. She also identifies as African American.
Since leaving the Navy, Lanier has been a health care administrator and trainer and ran unsuccessfully for Collin County, Texas, county judge, a position similar to county commissioner in Oklahoma.
Leading issues for Lanier include rural health care, clean water and infrastructure.
Mullin, a Westville rancher and businessman, was first elected to Congress in 2012. He originally promised to serve no more than three terms but has since said he learned that self-imposed limit was unrealistic.
Mullin, 43, has been particularly active in issues involving health care, rural development, Indian Affairs and small business.
Tulsans are watching the 5th District fight from afar but not without interest. Aside from the politics involved, Horn and Republican Stephanie Bice have both received substantial financial assistance from the Tulsa area.
Just south of the 5th District, Cole will be seeking his 10th term against two opponents he has beaten before.
Democrat Mary Brannon, a retired Norman teacher, received 33% of the vote in a three-way election in 2018.
Libertarian Sevier White, a former educator, was an unsuccessful CD 4 candidate in 2000 and 2016.
