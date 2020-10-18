Mullin, Lucas, Cole look to re-election with attention focused on Congressional District 5 race

Tulsa-area congressmen Frank Lucas and Markwayne Mullin find themselves in similar and not unfamiliar circumstances this general election season.

Each is up against underfunded opposition in far-flung districts that combined account for about three-fourths of Oklahoma’s square mileage.

So while most attention is on whether Democrat Kendra Horn can hang onto central Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District, Mullin and Lucas and fellow Republican Tom Cole in the 4th District are heavy favorites to keep their jobs.

Lucas, whose 3rd District stretches from the Black Mesa at the tip of the Panhandle to the fringes of northwest Tulsa and down to the Red River south of Altus, is opposed by Democrat Zoe Midyett.

Midyett, 51, owns an Oklahoma City feed and tack store and lives on a small ranch outside of Wellston. She is critical of Lucas for not forcefully opposing the Trump administration’s trade policies, and in particular tariffs, which Midyett says hurt Oklahoma agriculture.

She also says rural Oklahoma has been shortchanged on health care and telecommunications access, and that Lucas has too often taken the side of large financial interests at the expense of Main Street.