Mullin-Horn Senate race leads third-quarter fundraising

The two major party candidates vying to complete the unexpired term of U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe led fundraising among Oklahoma candidates filing Federal Election Commission reports during the past quarter.

General election candidates must file another report next week for the period Oct. 1-19 and report contributions after Oct. 19 within 48 hours.

In the race to succeed Inhofe, who plans to retire at the end of this year, 2nd District Congressman and Republican nominee Markwayne Mullin reported total receipts of just under $1 million from Aug. 4 through Sept. 30.

His Democratic opponent, former Congresswoman Kendra Horn, took in almost $700,000 from July 1 through Sept. 30.

The difference in reporting periods is because Mullin filed a report ahead of the Aug. 28 GOP runoff election. That report covered July 1 through Aug. 3.

Mullin's two reports for the July 1 through Sept. 30 period show combined receipts of more than $1.3 million.

Of the $694,867.09 that Horn raised during the third quarter, almost all — $680,116.71 — was from individuals. Much of that came in amounts of $100 or less contributed by the same people multiple times. Many of those people seemed to be retired, based on their occupation information.

That made Horn's report, at more than 1,100 pages, by far the longest for the most recent period.

She did, however, have a few big-name donors, including entertainer Seth MacFarlane ($2,900) and actor Mark Ruffalo ($250). Horn's campaign said she does not know either of the two.

FEC records show that MacFarlane has contributed more than $2 million to Democratic committees this election cycle and that Ruffalo has made more than 200 donations, mostly in amounts from $100 to $500.

Mullin, meanwhile, had the support of some of the state's wealthiest and most politically active citizens, including energy magnate Harold Hamm ($8,700), Alliance Coal's Craft family ($26,100) and Lawton's Hilliary family ($31,900).

Next Wednesday, Hamm and other prominent Oklahoma City-area Republicans are hosting a fundraiser for Mullin featuring former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. Mullin and Gabbard, who recently renounced her Democratic Party affiliation, were friends during her time in Washington.

From July 1 to Sept. 30, Mullin also received $436,700 from political action committees, including $15,000 from Koch Industries and the same amount from the Automotive Free International Trade PAC, which represents the interests of foreign car dealers in the United States.

Tulsa-based Williams contributed $10,000 to Mullin.

For the entire election cycle, Mullin has raised $4.6 million, including $1 million of his own money. Horn has raised $1.48 million.

Two other candidates, Libertarian Robert Murphy and independent Ray Woods, are also on the ballot for Inhofe's unexpired term.

The other U.S. Senate race on the Nov. 8 ballot — Republican incumbent James Lankford against Democrat Madison Horn and two others, Libertarian Kenneth Blevins and independent Michael Delaney — has not generated as much attention or as many dollars.

Lankford reported total receipts of $488,823.37 for the quarter, with $260,250 of that from political action committees. Receipts for the election cycle total $6.9 million.

Lankford donors of note during the reporting period included Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby ($4,900), retired astronaut Thomas Stafford ($5,900) and big cat expert Carole Baskin ($2,900), whose feud with Oklahoman Joe Exotic provided the backdrop for a popular television series.

Baskin, who lives in Florida, has been trying to get Lankford to drop his hold on a bill related to private ownership of lions and tigers.

Madison Horn, who is not related to Kendra Horn, reported total receipts of $115,009.23 for the reporting period and $270,471.77 for the cycle. She has put a little under $20,000 of her own money into the campaign.

Her report is unusual in that she has spent no money for campaign consultants. She has said in the past that she wants to control her own campaign, is concerned about the amount of money spent on political campaigns and thinks consultants have too much influence.

Oklahoma's five U.S. House of Representative seats are all on the Nov. 8 ballot. None is expected to be close at the ballot box, and they certainly aren't financially.

The four Republican incumbents and one GOP nominee to succeed Mullin reported contributions ranging from $160,000 for the 3rd District's Frank Lucas to $505,000 for the 4th District's Tom Cole. Their opponents raised a few thousand at best, with some apparently not filing at all.

