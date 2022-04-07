Mullin fundraising letter claims Biden administration 'tried to kill me'

Second District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin says in a fundraising letter that the Biden administration "Without question … tried to kill me" during his much-publicized trip to the Middle East last August.

"They released information about my location while I was in Afghanistan," the letter says. "They didn't care if I got killed. They just didn't want anyone to know that they left Americans behind."

The White House did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

In an email from Mullin's campaign Thursday afternoon, Mullin changed his wording slightly, saying the Biden administration "nearly got me killed," rather than "tried to kill me."

He did not elaborate aside from the assertion that someone in the administration leaked information about what he was up to.

At the time, Mullin was involved in an apparent free-lance effort to rescue people trapped in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S. forces last August. In the past, Mullin has said he and the crew he accompanied intended to land in Afghanistan but never did because of Biden administration interference.

He bitterly blamed the U.S. State Department for thwarting his efforts, although some reports say the Defense Department blocked their entry.

The expedition made international headlines after the Washington Post reported that Mullin threatened U.S. Embassy staff in Tajikistan after he was refused help circumventing that country's foreign currency limits. At one point it was hinted that he might be missing.

He denies having threatened anyone but acknowledges that he was carrying a large amount of cash, which he says was to be used to gain access in Afghanistan.

Mullin maintains that the State Department knew of his group's endeavor and that he believed they had approval for it until they were denied clearance to land in Kabul, Afghanistan. The group later tried to get into the country through Georgia and Tajikistan.

Mullin, one of several Republicans vying to succeed Jim Inhofe in the Senate, said Thursday that his group has since gotten more than 300 people out of Afghanistan. The figure could not immediately be confirmed.

At the time, a State Department told the Washington Post that “to say this (Mullin's foray) is extremely dangerous is a massive understatement.”

Mullin maintains that the administration was trying to silence him, but others suspect that officials were more concerned about a U.S. congressman being captured or killed by the Taliban.

A few days later, State Department spokesman Ned Price refused to address the Mullin episode directly but said, "We have made it abundantly clear that travel to Afghanistan is not safe and it is something that we certainly do not recommend. … We have issued a series of increasingly urgent warnings to the American people and by extension the broader public."

According to news reports, the United States airlifted out some 124,000 people, including about 6,000 Americans, in the six weeks leading up to Aug. 30, when the last U.S. troops left Kabul and the country came under the control of the Taliban.

While thousands have left the country since Aug. 30, tens of thousands with ties to the U.S. still want out, according to a report issued six weeks ago.

“Americans watched in horror as Joe Biden deliberately abandoned our people during his unforgivable withdrawal from Afghanistan," Mullin said in Thursday's email. "In the absence of his leadership, and in response to the calls for help that we received, my team went to the Middle East to help evacuate these Americans.

"We went there in near secrecy, but communicated with the Biden administration every step of the way, until they deliberately leaked my name and location in an effort to stop our rescue mission."

