Mullin announces bid for U.S. Senate seat

Also Saturday, Republican Jackson Lahmeyer announced that he will stay in the race against fellow Republican Sen. James Lankford, who is running for reelection this year.

Lahmeyer said in an email to media that he had been encouraged to switch races and run for the Senate seat that will be left open by Inhofe's resignation, but he said he thinks he is the only person who can defeat Lankford in the GOP primary.

At the same time he announced his retirement, Inhofe endorsed his former chief of staff, 35-year-old Luke Holland, to replace him in the Senate. Holland, who has not run for office before, resigned from his staff position on Thursday night so he could enter the Senate race.

Holland, who has a residence in Tulsa, held a press conference Friday in Oklahoma City to announce his candidacy.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, who had been thought to be a possible candidate for the open Senate seat, said he has no plans to run.

"Due to the questions from press, let me be clear about this upcoming election cycle. I am fully committed to serving the State of Oklahoma as Governor and seeking the support of Oklahomans for another four years in this role," Stitt said Friday.