More COVID-19 vaccinations on the horizon, state health officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state of Oklahoma is modifying its vaccination plan as additional doses are expected to become available, health officials said Wednesday.

“Due to a recent announcement by the Trump administration, Oklahoma is anticipating increased vaccine supply in the coming days,” Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said during a virtual press conference.

“Operation Warp Speed will be shipping first and second doses of the vaccination to the states. This is a departure from the procedure we were aware of as of yesterday.”

The change ensures that a second dose will be available to everyone who receives the first, he said.

Both vaccines currently available in the state require two doses weeks apart.

The state vaccination plan has come under fire for a lack of time slots in which residents can obtain the doses. But Reed said slots are available based on the number of doses the state receives each week. The state is committed to increasing access points as more doses become available, he said.

So far, 1,367 providers have signed up to assist with vaccinations, Reed said.