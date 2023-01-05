 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Miller appointed to the Pardon and Parole Board

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has appointed Richard Miller of Madill to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

Miller retired as a judge in 2017 and is a former assistant district attorney.

He replaces Larry Morris on the board. His term begins Monday.

In addition to the Pardon and Parole Board's one appointee, Gov. Kevin Stitt has three appointees to the five-member board, while the Oklahoma Supreme Court has one.

— Barbara Hoberock, Tulsa World

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

