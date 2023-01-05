Miller appointed to the Pardon and Parole Board

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has appointed Richard Miller of Madill to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.
Miller retired as a judge in 2017 and is a former assistant district attorney.
He replaces Larry Morris on the board. His term begins Monday.
In addition to the Pardon and Parole Board's one appointee, Gov. Kevin Stitt has three appointees to the five-member board, while the Oklahoma Supreme Court has one.
— Barbara Hoberock, Tulsa World
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Barbara Hoberock
Capitol Bureau Writer
I have covered the Oklahoma Legislature since 1994. I cover politics, appellate courts, state agencies and the governor. I have worked for the Tulsa World since 1990. Phone: 405-528-2465
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.