Mexican consulate to open in Oklahoma City next spring

OKLAHOMA CITY — Mexico is set to open a consulate in Oklahoma City next spring, Gov Kevin Stitt said Tuesday.

It will provide consular services and assistance to the growing Mexican community in the state, according to the Governor's Office. It also will promote economic, commercial, educational, cultural, tourism and community affairs between Mexican entities and Oklahoma stakeholders.

Stitt has advocated for the opening of the consulate and visited Mexico last year to present the proposal to the government of Mexico.

“As Oklahoma’s Mexican community grows, I’m glad that these Oklahomans can get the services they need right here in our state, rather than driving hours across state lines for simple paperwork,” Stitt said in a news release.

“I am thankful for the collaboration and shared vision between Oklahoma and Mexico that made this a reality.”

Edurne Pineda, a career Mexican diplomat, is head consul in Oklahoma City.

The consulate is expected to open with full services by the end of next spring.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and Mexican community leaders have supported the consular representation in Oklahoma.

“This is a great announcement for the people of Oklahoma City,” Holt said. “There is a large population of Mexican Americans in our state, with more than 100,000 in Oklahoma City alone. Access to these services is important.

“I congratulate the leaders in our Mexican American community who have advocated for this facility for many years.”​

Until the Oklahoma City office is open, consulates in Arkansas and Kansas will continue to provide consular services to the state's Mexican community, according to the Governor's Office.

