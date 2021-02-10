Metal-theft bill named for slain Tulsa police officer advances

Legislation named for a Tulsa police officer killed in the line of duty won unanimous approval from the House Judiciary-Criminal Committee on Wednesday.

The Sgt. Craig Johnson Metal Theft Act, also known as House Bill 1001, by Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, tightens regulations on the sale of scrap metal. Johnson worked with Bush on the measure before his death last summer.

“Sergeant Johnson was a key to this important legislation that would help us curb scrap metal theft in our state,” Bush said. “This crime costs state home and business owners hundreds of thousands of dollars each year and has even resulted in loss of life, something Sergeant Johnson was passionate about stopping."

The legislation was originally introduced last session but was shelved along with most other nonbudgetary bills because of COVID-19.

Johnson was fatally shot while assisting a fellow officer during a traffic stop in late June. The other officer, Aurash Zarkeshan, was badly wounded.

The accused shooter, David Ware, has been charged with murder.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

