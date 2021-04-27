Medical providers would have to post cash prices under bill headed to governor

Medical providers would have to publicly post cash prices for common procedures under legislation sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday by the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
House Bill 1006, by Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, seems simple enough. Former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, a physician and advocate for pricing transparency in health care, would have probably liked it. But, for various reasons, the idea has taken years to work its way through the Oklahoma Legislature.
HB 1006 requires providers to post — online, if possible — the basic cash cost to the patient of the provider's 20 most-commonly performed procedures and services. Providers may list more than 20 if they want.
The price lists do not include additional charges for complications or "exceptional treatment," nor do they affect rates negotiated through insurance plans.
Bush first introduced her version of the legislation last year, but like a lot of things it became a casualty of COVID-19, which shortened the session by more than half.
"Some (doctors) asked me to run this, but I had my own first-hand experience," Bush said.
Before entering the Legislature in 2017, Bush worked for a small nonprofit and was self-insured. With a $15,000 deductible, she really paid all medical expenses out of her own pocket — and that made her very careful.
"If I was supposed to get an MRI, I'd want to know how much it was going to cost," Bush said. "I was surprised to find it could vary a lot."
With health care costs and health insurance premiums, co-pays and deductibles rising — often to the point that people can't afford them — Bush said more transparency, at least for cash customers, seemed appropriate.
The Legislature seems to agree. HB 1006 has passed the House twice and Senate once without a nay vote. It came back through the House Tuesday because of a technical change that did not affect the statute itself.
HB 1006 was among 15 sent to Stitt by the House on Tuesday.
These included HB 1712, by Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang, which creates a task force to investigate ways to assess and collect highway user fees to replace or supplement current fuel taxes. Planners say efficiency and the advent of practical electric vehicles will soon render motor fuel taxes insufficient.
Also passed was HB 2677, by Rep. T.J. Marti, R-Broken Arrow. The measure regulates pharmacy benefit managers' audits of pharmacies, and has been the subject of a fierce fight among PBMs, their chain pharmacy allies, independent pharmacists and legislators, with all sides claiming prescription costs will rise if the other prevails.