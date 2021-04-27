Medical providers would have to post cash prices under bill headed to governor

Medical providers would have to publicly post cash prices for common procedures under legislation sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday by the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

House Bill 1006, by Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, seems simple enough. Former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, a physician and advocate for pricing transparency in health care, would have probably liked it. But, for various reasons, the idea has taken years to work its way through the Oklahoma Legislature.

HB 1006 requires providers to post — online, if possible — the basic cash cost to the patient of the provider's 20 most-commonly performed procedures and services. Providers may list more than 20 if they want.

The price lists do not include additional charges for complications or "exceptional treatment," nor do they affect rates negotiated through insurance plans.

Bush first introduced her version of the legislation last year, but like a lot of things it became a casualty of COVID-19, which shortened the session by more than half.

"Some (doctors) asked me to run this, but I had my own first-hand experience," Bush said.