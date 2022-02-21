Medical marijuana, sports betting among issues considered Monday by Oklahoma House

Growing and selling medical marijuana could become harder while betting on sports could be easier as the result of legislation passed out of Oklahoma House of Representatives subcommittees on Monday.
House Bill 3734, by Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, would require prospective operators to first apply for a temporary license, which could — but not necessarily — become a permanent license in no less than 180 days. It also imposes a good deal more documentation on applicants.
That information would include business formation documents; full financials; the names of every individual with a financial interest who is not an owner; whether the applicant has ownership or financial interest in any other licensed medical marijuana business; a diagram of the proposed premises; rental agreement or the title or deed to the property; and evidence of insurance.
"House Bill 3734 basically restructures the entire process by which a medical marijuana business obtains a license," Fetgatter said during brief remarks to the Appropriations and Budget Committee's Subcommittee on Health. "With some of the issues we're seeing across the state, we're raising the barrier to entry."
Fetgatter's bill is one of several this session that seek to better control a wildly growing medical marijuana sector that has become the largest and most unregulated in the country. The situation is such that legislative staff recommended a moratorium on new licenses.
HB 3734 passed 10-0 with no discussion or debate.
Such was not the case with HB 3008, by Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City.
Luttrell's bill would add in-person sports gambling to the list of games with which the state could negotiate compacts with the state's tribal nations.
Rep. Denise Crosswhite-Hader, R-Yukon, said there seems to be an "issue with clarity" regarding the current compacts, and Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, said authorizing sports gambling seemed to go beyond the original intent of the 2004 state question that brought tribal casino gambling to the state.
West then asked whether the Legislature couldn't open up sports gambling to nontribal interests.
"Not without a heck of a battle," said Luttrell.
"I'll be satisfied — if this doesn't go anywhere, if it can't pass the House, if we can't get it heard in the Senate — if we can get people to the table for some open, meaningful dialogue," said Luttrell, a Cherokee Nation citizen.
The tribes and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's administration have had little or no discussion on gaming since Stitt tried unsuccessfully to void the existing gaming compacts. Other subsequent issues have further chilled relations.
The bill passed the Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on General Government 6-4.
Also narrowly advancing Monday was HB 4154, by Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, which seeks to better utilize a 20-year-old scholarship program that commemorates Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre.
Several members of the Appropriations and Budget Education Subcommittee objected to the bill because, they indicated, they did not understand why it was necessary. The current scholarship fund has a balance of $800,000, and the program admittedly is underutilized.
Goodwin said she wants financial eligibility for the scholarships broadened while also targeting descendants of Black families in Tulsa at the time of the massacre.
Separately, Goodwin wants to increase the number of scholarships, she said.
All bills approved in the subcommittees now go to the full Appropriations and Budget Committee for consideration.