Medical marijuana, sports betting among issues considered Monday by Oklahoma House

Growing and selling medical marijuana could become harder while betting on sports could be easier as the result of legislation passed out of Oklahoma House of Representatives subcommittees on Monday.

House Bill 3734, by Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, would require prospective operators to first apply for a temporary license, which could — but not necessarily — become a permanent license in no less than 180 days. It also imposes a good deal more documentation on applicants.

That information would include business formation documents; full financials; the names of every individual with a financial interest who is not an owner; whether the applicant has ownership or financial interest in any other licensed medical marijuana business; a diagram of the proposed premises; rental agreement or the title or deed to the property; and evidence of insurance.

"House Bill 3734 basically restructures the entire process by which a medical marijuana business obtains a license," Fetgatter said during brief remarks to the Appropriations and Budget Committee's Subcommittee on Health. "With some of the issues we're seeing across the state, we're raising the barrier to entry."