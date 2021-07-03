Medical marijuana, rising cost of health care are among topics of Senate study requests

OKLAHOMA CITY — State senators have requested 71 interim studies on topics ranging from medical marijuana to the rising cost of health care.
Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, wants to study the rising cost of health care and the failure of the current system to incentivize lower prices.
“In our current system, nobody has a huge reason to worry about price as long as they have insurance,” McCortney said. “And so, if we don’t care about what health care prices are and the insurance company doesn’t really care if they are paying more, then prices will never stop going up.”
McCortney, who owns a home care and hospice business and grew up in a family-owned pharmacy, is also seeking a study of the increased price of prescription drugs over the past decade, the impact of the increase and possible solutions to the problem of increasing costs.
“There is more and more evidence that people are not able to afford their medicine,” McCortney said. “It doesn’t matter if we have the best medicines in the world. If we can’t buy them, they won’t make us healthier.”
Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, is seeking a study on pesticides and medical marijuana.
He said a number of farmers and ranchers are concerned about spraying the weeds on their land and any liability they might have if it drifts to a neighboring medical marijuana crop and kills the plants.
“The medical marijuana business is the wild west,” Murdock said. “We are still trying to figure it out and get some rules on the road.”
Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, wants an interim study on the medical marijuana industry and the proliferation of grow houses in rural communities.
Jett said the study would assess infrastructure, utility and water consumption as well as ancillary security.
Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, is seeking a study on law enforcement use of force and de-escalation techniques.
“I think it is my responsibility to try to address the issue of excessive use of force, particularly on African Americans,” he said.
Matthews also has a study request concerning getting locations in Oklahoma, including the Greenwood Rising History Center in Tulsa and historic black towns in the state, on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. More than 100 locations in 15 states are listed.
“People go across the country learning about African American history and the civil rights movement,” Matthews said. “Oklahoma is a hidden jewel for those specific things.”
Sen. David Rader, R-Tulsa, is seeking an interim study on state parks. He wants to determine whether the state has too many or too few and what adequate funding should be.
“I don’t have an agenda here to add parks, eliminate parks or add more money,” Rader said. “I really want to know how we are doing.”
Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, is seeking a study on how to support pregnant girls and women and expectant fathers in high school, CareerTech and college with improved accommodations.
Boren said those accommodations could include leave for college athletes on scholarship who become pregnant.
“There are a lot of different options that might be helpful, like a pause where you can step away if you need and your transcript and financial aid is not compromised,” Boren said.
She said such accommodations might help reduce the number of abortions.
The list of requested studies was released Friday. The requests have been assigned to committees, whose chairs will determine whether a study is scheduled for presentation.
Initially, 72 were submitted, but one was withdrawn, said Aaron Cooper, a spokesman for Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.
House members requested 135 interim studies. House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, is expected to approve or deny the requests later this month.
May 2021 video: How Oklahoma's marijuana excise tax will affect education funding