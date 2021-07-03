Medical marijuana, rising cost of health care are among topics of Senate study requests

OKLAHOMA CITY — State senators have requested 71 interim studies on topics ranging from medical marijuana to the rising cost of health care.

Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, wants to study the rising cost of health care and the failure of the current system to incentivize lower prices.

“In our current system, nobody has a huge reason to worry about price as long as they have insurance,” McCortney said. “And so, if we don’t care about what health care prices are and the insurance company doesn’t really care if they are paying more, then prices will never stop going up.”

McCortney, who owns a home care and hospice business and grew up in a family-owned pharmacy, is also seeking a study of the increased price of prescription drugs over the past decade, the impact of the increase and possible solutions to the problem of increasing costs.

“There is more and more evidence that people are not able to afford their medicine,” McCortney said. “It doesn’t matter if we have the best medicines in the world. If we can’t buy them, they won’t make us healthier.”

Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, is seeking a study on pesticides and medical marijuana.