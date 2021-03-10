Medical marijuana enforcement takes center stage in Oklahoma House of Representatives

Rep. Jim Grego, R-Talihina, said Interpol, the international law enforcement agency, has been in his neck of the woods.

"I don't think it's because of the cow-calf guys like me," Grego said. "I don't think it's the chicken farmers."

Among measures adopted and sent to the Senate this week are bills that pay the Oklahoma Tax Commission to make sure licensed medical marijuana businesses are paying state excise tax and that link the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority with the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission for enforcement purposes.

Rep. Josh West, R-Grove, managed to win approval of legislation that would temporarily cap the number of licenses issued by the state until it gets control of the situation. West said that because Oklahoma cannot keep up with testing, the state has become "an importer of junk" rejected by inspectors elsewhere.

He also said a small grower near Tulsa had been offered $300,000 to maintain a license in his name while turning over operations to an unnamed out-of-state and perhaps international interest.

"We've got what," Pfeiffer said, "a handful of inspectors in the state of Oklahoma? Other states have hundreds.

"There are a lot of good actors in the medical marijuana industry who want regulation," said Pfeiffer. "They want to do things right. They want regulation. Because when we don't handle these things, everybody gets painted with the same brush."

