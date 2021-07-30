Medical cannabis proponents rally for transparency, announce lawsuit

"They didn't make everybody aware of what was going on," she said. "And most importantly they didn't give the people who were making the decisions on the rules the time to really read and understand the rules that were being made."

Durbin — who helped promote Friday's event and represented Wogoman in another lawsuit against the OMMA — alleged Friday that the agency is continuously "bumbling" the rollout of the state's medical marijuana program.

"So at this point we have no choice but to call for the resignation of Dr. Kelly Williams, the current head of the OMMA," Durbin said to the crowd on camera outside the Capitol. "But we're pragmatic people. We would simply ask that they work in an open, fair and transparent manner.

"But we've been calling for that for 2½ years, and we're not getting it."

Durbin has also called for the OMMA to operate separately from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which oversees the OMMA, citing a lack of consistent compliance enforcement.

Earlier this month, the OMMA told the Tulsa World it has so far found about 10 compliance employees out of the more than 70 that state law requires the agency to hire by Dec. 1.