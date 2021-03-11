Medicaid regulations advance through Oklahoma House

The Oklahoma House of Representatives moved to regain some degree of control over the state's Medicaid system from the governor on Thursday with a measure setting rules for provider contracts negotiated by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.

House Bill 1091, by Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, would require the Health Care Authority, which administers Oklahoma's Medicaid program, to spend all appropriated funds "in accordance with legislative intent" and would set some service and provider standards.

The Legislature ceded most of its administrative power over Medicaid to the Governor's Office in recent years by giving the chief executive hiring and firing power over the Health Care Authority's chief executive.

Gov. Kevin Stitt used that control to push through a managed care plan that was widely opposed by lawmakers and health care providers.

“No matter what Medicaid delivery system the state chooses to move forward with — whether managed care or a state model — we must ensure Oklahomans can access quality health care,” Bush said in a written statement. “This bill determines the contract provisions the Health Care Authority must establish to protect the rights of qualifying participants.”