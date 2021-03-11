Medicaid regulations advance through Oklahoma House

The Oklahoma House of Representatives moved to regain some degree of control over the state's Medicaid system from the governor on Thursday with a measure setting rules for provider contracts negotiated by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.
House Bill 1091, by Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, would require the Health Care Authority, which administers Oklahoma's Medicaid program, to spend all appropriated funds "in accordance with legislative intent" and would set some service and provider standards.
The Legislature ceded most of its administrative power over Medicaid to the Governor's Office in recent years by giving the chief executive hiring and firing power over the Health Care Authority's chief executive.
Gov. Kevin Stitt used that control to push through a managed care plan that was widely opposed by lawmakers and health care providers.
“No matter what Medicaid delivery system the state chooses to move forward with — whether managed care or a state model — we must ensure Oklahomans can access quality health care,” Bush said in a written statement. “This bill determines the contract provisions the Health Care Authority must establish to protect the rights of qualifying participants.”
Legislators rushed to meet Thursday's deadline for House bills to be voted off the House floor or go dormant, but one bill not heard was HB 1888, by Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole.
The measure created something of a stir by attempting to ban all state and local governments, including schools, from conducting "gender or sexual diversity" training. One of three floor amendments filed by Williams would have required school personnel to "notify parents or legal guardians of a student experiencing sexual orientation or gender dysphoria."
LGBTQ advocates said that would effectively require schools to violate students' privacy.
The American Psychiatric Association describes gender dysphoria as "psychological distress that results from an incongruence between one’s sex assigned at birth and one’s gender identity."
Another controversial bill, HB 1564, by Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, did make it to the floor but was voted down. The bill would have stopped judges from blocking eviction actions.
Gann said several constituents have been unable to evict tenants who have not been affected by COVID-19 but have refused to pay rent and that a "judicial crime syndicate" is backing the tenants up.
Gann's bill was defeated, however, and the House instead adopted HB 1950, by Rep. Jose Cruz, D-Oklahoma City, which would create a two-year tax credit program for affected landlords.
HB 2234, by Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, which would provide a framework to charge and collect road taxes for electric vehicles, also passed.