Medicaid agency moves forward with managed care on 5-4 vote to privatize

OKLAHOMA CITY — A divided Oklahoma Health Care Authority on Tuesday voted to push forward with moving the state’s Medicaid program to managed care from fee-for-service.

The initiative is backed by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Several lawmakers and health care providers oppose privatizing Medicaid.

The state expects to spend more than $2 billion on the initial effort.

“Our state is stuck near the bottom of the list in almost every health outcome,” Stitt said. “Oklahomans hired me to bring a fresh set of eyes to all areas of state government, and as governor, I can’t stand by and continue with business as usual when the system isn’t working.

“Moving to a managed care model will deliver better health care for Oklahomans and provide the cost certainty needed to protect our investment in other priorities like education and transportation.”

Efforts to table the agenda items failed. All secured approval by a vote of 5-4. Stitt appointees make up a majority of members on the board.