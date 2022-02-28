Measure would prohibit nonbinary designation on Oklahoma birth certificates

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Senate panel on Monday passed a bill that would prohibit the designation of nonbinary gender markers on Oklahoma birth certificates.
The Senate Health and Human Services Committee passed Senate Bill 1100, by Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, by a vote of 7-3.
The measure comes after the State Department of Health entered a settlement agreement in a federal lawsuit and then issued a person a nonbinary birth certificate.
Nonbinary individuals do not identify specifically as male or female. They do not feel that male or female is their clear gender identity.
The issuance of the nonbinary birth certificate created a stir at the Capitol.
Gov. Kevin Stitt then issued an executive order that sought to bar the Oklahoma State Department of Health from issuing birth certificates with nonbinary gender markers.
Bergstrom’s measure would require that each birth certificate identify the person as either female or male.
“I suppose you could decide to identify as a frankfurter,” Bergstrom said in response to a question from Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City. “The reality is you are a human being, male or female.”
Later in the meeting, Bergstrom said his response may have been a little excessive, and he added that he was trying to point out the ludicrousness of allowing someone to identify as anything they want to on a birth certificate when he said people are born male or female.
Young said the measure seems to say that state government is trying to tell people what they can and cannot say about their personal situation.
Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, said the measure would be in violation of the federal settlement agreement.
“It is political grandstanding,” Hicks said.
The measure was put at the last minute on a revised agenda for the committee.
Hicks objected to hearing the measure, saying it violates Senate rules because it doesn’t have a House author.
Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, chairs the committee. He said the rule also says it is up to the discretion of the committee chairman and that the committee was going to hear the bill.