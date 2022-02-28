Measure would prohibit nonbinary designation on Oklahoma birth certificates

Bergstrom’s measure would require that each birth certificate identify the person as either female or male.

“I suppose you could decide to identify as a frankfurter,” Bergstrom said in response to a question from Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City. “The reality is you are a human being, male or female.”

Later in the meeting, Bergstrom said his response may have been a little excessive, and he added that he was trying to point out the ludicrousness of allowing someone to identify as anything they want to on a birth certificate when he said people are born male or female.

Young said the measure seems to say that state government is trying to tell people what they can and cannot say about their personal situation.

Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, said the measure would be in violation of the federal settlement agreement.

“It is political grandstanding,” Hicks said.

The measure was put at the last minute on a revised agenda for the committee.

Hicks objected to hearing the measure, saying it violates Senate rules because it doesn’t have a House author.