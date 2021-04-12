Measure hastening access to mental health for people in police custody wins House approval

A bill supporters say is intended to get people who are in police custody quicker access to mental health services and relieve stress on law enforcement won unanimous approval in the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Monday.

Senate Bill 3, by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, would authorize law officers' use of telemedicine in the field while dealing with people in mental health crises, and it would allow such people to be transported by health care professionals rather than law enforcement officers to treatment facilities more than 30 miles away.

House sponsor Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, acknowledged that the policy changes likely would create some wrinkles but said he is confident that those can be ironed out.

"I'm sure there will be a lot of kinks, but we'll work them out," said Humphrey, whose career has covered several law enforcement-related occupations.

SB 3 has two major components.

First, it would allow law officers to use electronic tablets to bring mental health professionals to those in need of assistance. The idea is that, even remotely, this is better than depending on law officers to assess such situations.