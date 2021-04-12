Measure hastening access to mental health for people in police custody wins House approval

A bill supporters say is intended to get people who are in police custody quicker access to mental health services and relieve stress on law enforcement won unanimous approval in the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Monday.
Senate Bill 3, by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, would authorize law officers' use of telemedicine in the field while dealing with people in mental health crises, and it would allow such people to be transported by health care professionals rather than law enforcement officers to treatment facilities more than 30 miles away.
House sponsor Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, acknowledged that the policy changes likely would create some wrinkles but said he is confident that those can be ironed out.
"I'm sure there will be a lot of kinks, but we'll work them out," said Humphrey, whose career has covered several law enforcement-related occupations.
SB 3 has two major components.
First, it would allow law officers to use electronic tablets to bring mental health professionals to those in need of assistance. The idea is that, even remotely, this is better than depending on law officers to assess such situations.
"(Law officers) are trained to deal with mental health, but … it's a small amount, generally just two hours" of training, Humphrey said.
He said people in mental health crises often become combative when they see a law enforcement officer. With the tablets, "the law enforcement officer can step back; he's still there in case that person remains combative. We get that person with the mental health expert, which calms down that situation."
The bill also would relieve local law enforcement agencies from transporting prisoners more than 30 miles for mental evaluation or treatment. Under SB 3, anything beyond that would be handled by the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
Humphrey and others said this would be better for the patient and for law enforcement agencies, who currently have to assign officers to transport patients to facilities hours away.
Humphrey foresaw several obstacles to implementing SB 3, including a lack of reliable wireless service in many areas of the state and coordination of law enforcement and mental health services.
But, he said, "We're seeing people going into the corrections system who don't belong (there)."
Also Monday:
• The House voted down SB 238, by Sen. Dwayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, which would have created a task force to consider requiring all high school students to complete a Free Application for Federal Student Assistance, or FAFSA, in order to receive a diploma.
FAFSA is the standard form used by almost all college financial aid programs.
Opposition was bipartisan but voiced entirely by Democrats, who said such a requirement would be an invasion of privacy and would put some students in an impossible situation.
Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, a former educator, said she had helped "hundreds" of students with the application and had encountered many parents who flatly refused to supply the necessary financial information.
House sponsor Jadine Nollan, R-Sand Springs, said the bill would only create a task force to look into the matter and related ideas for helping students pay for college, but the measure was defeated 24-73.
• Another Pemberton bill carried in the House by Nollan, SB 267, won quick approval. It would allow teachers retired at least a year to return to the classroom next fall and for the next two school years without any income limits or losing their retirement benefits.
• Also approved was SB 228, by Sen. John Montgomery, R-Lawton. It would update Oklahoma's corporate law statutes to conform with Delaware's, which are considered the standard in the field.
In doing so, Oklahoma would legalize public benefit companies, which allow for-profit enterprises to include consideration of such things as employees, communities and the environment, along with owners or stockholders, in making business decisions.
Ben & Jerry's and Kickstarter are among the best-known public benefit companies.