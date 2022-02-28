Mayor Bynum won't run for Senate; Nathan Dahm shifts campaign to Inhofe's seat

Bynum did not rule out a future run for public office but made it clear that he has no idea what the future will hold after he leaves the mayor's office in 2024.

"I have said that I would serve two terms as mayor and not run again because I feel strongly that you need to have a sense of urgency in the job and not think that you are going to be in it forever," Bynum said. "And that is definitely the case for me having term-limited myself to two terms.

"And after that, you just never know. "

Bynum added: "The thing that I value most in the heroes that I have had in my life is their commitment to service and selflessness. And I am always going to want to try to find ways to serve Tulsa, and whether that is in elected office or out of it, I have no idea.

"I don't even know what I am going to be doing three years from now."

Dahm, who began his U.S. Senate campaign in September, said he believed all along that he would be competing for an open seat.