Masks not required for Oklahoma lawmakers in new COVID-19 protocols

The Oklahoma Senate and House of Representatives on Friday issued COVID-19 protocols that include mask mandates for staff and visitors — but not lawmakers.

Senators and representatives are "strongly encouraged" but not required to wear masks in common areas, and are allowed to set their own safety rules for their individual offices.

According to some reports, nearly half the House did not wear masks during the organizational day in early January. Several senators have filed legislation to ban masks mandates.

Since then, the House has installed clear plastic dividers between desks, and the protocols allow for House members to sit in a designated section of the gallery.

The protocols also allow for remote forms of voting if approved by the House and Senate once the session begins.

“The threat from COVID-19 is real and should be taken seriously by all Oklahomans," said Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Edmond. "With these protocols, we are taking steps to protect the health and safety of those who work in the Capitol and those who may visit.

"With that said,"Treat continued, "I still encourage those who do not need to be at the Capitol to remotely follow the work of the Legislature.”