Markwayne Mullin, Madison Horn ease to wide Senate runoff victories

Apparently nothing changed the minds of voters between June’s primary and Tuesday’s runoff.

Markwayne Mullin’s 26-percentage point primary lead not only held firm but actually expanded, and the current 2nd District congressman defeated Oklahoma City banker T.W. Shannon to secure the Republican nomination to succeed U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Mullin, 45, will face former Democratic 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn, Libertarian Robert Murphy and independent Ray Woods in the Nov. 8 general election to complete the final four years of Inhofe’s unexpired term.

Coincidentally, the Democrats’ other U.S. Senate candidate is also named Horn.

Political newcomer Madison Horn, who is not related to Kendra Horn, won the Democratic runoff against Jason Bollinger in another case of a first-round leader maintaining the advantage.

Madison Horn, 34, along with Libertarian Kenneth Blevins and independent Michael Delaney, will challenge Republican incumbent James Lankford in the general election.

Taking the stage of the Stokely Events Center in Tulsa with his family around him, Mullin thanked his jubilant supporters: “Guys, we’re celebrating a good win — without question. And we’re blessed because of that. But the fight is not over. It’s far from being over. … We’re regional champs right now. We’re not state champs. We still gotta go take on those donkeys.”

“(Democrats) are trying to change the foundation that this country was built on. They’re trying to discourage you, almost make you feel bad because you’re a world changer. You’re a go-getter. You’re an entrepreneur. You’re successful … And it’s not OK for us to step back and just take it.”

Mullin praised Shannon, who called and congratulated him before he took the stage.

“For a Senate race, there wasn’t one single negative ad,” Mullin said. “We felt when we started this race, we wanted to be friends afterwards. And we’ve achieved that. And I think that’s a rarity in today’s politics.”

Mullin said he hopes it’s an example the Republican Party can follow going forward.

“We’ve got to come together. Our fight isn’t inside of the party anymore. Our fight is with the Democrats. With the individuals that are trying to destroy this country. We need to understand that our fight is bigger.”

Mullin and Shannon topped the primary field of 13. They both ran as hardcore Trump loyalists and election deniers, even after state party Chairman A.J. Ferate admonished them for repeating discredited claims about the 2020 election.

The two disagreed very little on major policy points. Both took hard lines on abortion and gun rights and are unrelenting in their criticism of President Joe Biden.

Shannon did criticize Mullin for backing aid to Ukraine, but otherwise their differences were mainly over form. Shannon presented himself as a calm consensus-builder who “doesn’t fight just for the sake of fighting.”

Mullin, a former wrestler with a brief professional fighting career, played up his business background.

He figures to be a huge favorite in the general election, although Kendra Horn has signaled she intends to put up a fight. Weeks ago, in anticipation of a Mullin runoff victory, she began airing ads attacking him as an “extremist” who is chasing business from the state with his positions on abortion rights and other issues.

If anything, Madison Horn will be an even bigger underdog against Lankford. Besides his incumbent status, he enjoys a huge advantage in money, organization and the R beside his name.