Markwayne Mullin, James Lankford sail to Senate victories

Republican Markwayne Mullin successfully made the switch from 2nd District congressman to U.S. senator on Tuesday by beating Democrat Kendra Horn and two other candidates for the unexpired term of Sen. Jim Inhofe.

Inhofe intends to retire in January at the end of the current Congress.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford, meanwhile, easily won reelection to a full term against Democrat Madison Horn — not related to Kendra Horn — and two others.

The victories extended Republicans' U.S. Senate winning streak in Oklahoma to 30 years, with the GOP having won every race beginning with Don Nickles' third term in 1992.

With his family joining him on stage at Tulsa's Stokely Event Center, Mullin thanked his supporters and talked about what lies ahead.

"You guys have all been involved in this fight with us," he said. "And guys, I guarantee nobody will work harder than us in Washington, D.C., to get this country back on track."

Mullin added: "We want to make sure when we're out there that we're fighting each day for that Oklahoma standard. We're called the Bible Belt for a reason. And I thank God that we get to raise our children right here where I was born and raised myself."

Mullin said the future of the country is at stake and that losing the fight is not an option.

"We're saying no to the Left agenda. They've even tried to come after us here in Oklahoma. We're saying no, that's not who we are. We're saying no to this socialist agenda that this Biden administration has pushed down on us the last two years."

Mullin said: "We need to shrink the size of government. We need to bring it back down, and we don't need to limit anybody to what they want to be. We need to be helping people, not limiting, and we can do that. …

"We are blessed enough to be born in a country that says if you want it bad enough, you can go get it. Are you willing to dedicate enough time to it? Are you willing to sacrifice enough for your dream? Because the only limitation we have is us, because that's the country we live in."

Democrats had hoped to mount a threat for the unexpired Senate term through Kendra Horn, a one-time 5th District congresswoman with a staunchly moderate record and message, but while she carried Oklahoma County, her home base, Mullin won everywhere else and mostly by wide margins.

With 18 precincts left to count, mostly in the Oklahoma City metro, Mullin had 62% of the vote, to 35% for Kendra Horn.

Independent Ray Woods and Libertarian Robert Murphy each had about 1.5%

A member of the Cherokee Nation, Mullin will be the first tribal citizen in the U.S. Senate since Ben Nighthorse Campbell of Colorado in 2005 and the first from Oklahoma since Robert L. Owen, one of the state's original two senators, left office in 1925.

Lankford essentially claimed victory shortly after the polls closed at 7 p.m. Speaking to the crowd at the Republican watch party in Oklahoma City, he thanked voters for their support.

"Americans are tired of this economy," he said. "They are tired of high energy prices. They are tired of a lawless border.

"We know there is a better way, and it is time to bring that better way, and America is speaking out right now," Lankford said.

Madison Horn, a political newcomer, tried to convince Oklahomans that she is more in tune with them than is Lankford, who entered Congress in 2010 and the Senate in 2014.

In the end, she didn't make much of a dent. At almost 65% with 15 precincts still out, Lankford essentially was only a few percentage points short of his 2016 performance.

Horn was on track to get about 32%, which would be 7 points better than Democrats did six years ago in a field of five.

Libertarian Kenneth Blevins and independent Michael Delaney each received less than 2%.

Barbara Hoberock and Tim Stanley contributed to this story.