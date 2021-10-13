Marijuana petition organizer: 'We have severe grass roots strength' across Oklahoma

Green said he anticipates that there will be some money for paid signature collectors. Circulating petitions “is one of the most difficult parts of managing an effort like this,” he said. “It is a resource war.”

Green said efforts to improve and handle problems with the medical marijuana program through the legislative process have been a failure and that “we don’t believe the Legislature is going to be able to give us the streamlined agency function we need.”

The challenge period for individuals seeking to protest the measures is Wednesday through Oct. 27, he said, adding that it will be 45 days or so before proponents can start collecting signatures if the measures clear the challenge period.

In the meantime, supporters will be hosting voter registration drives, Green said, adding that only registered voters can sign the petitions to get the measures on the ballot.

In 2018, 507,582 people voted in favor of SQ 788 while 385,176 opposed it, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Efforts to secure approval for recreational marijuana have failed in the past. But in the last three or four months, supporters used a public process to craft the language of the two initiative petitions, Green said.