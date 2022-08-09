Mar-A-Lago search prompts outrage from some Oklahoma Republicans

Several Republican members of Oklahoma's congressional delegation warned Tuesday that a legal search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home could set a dangerous precedent.

"It’s been 24 hours & we’ve heard nothing from DOJ & the FBI," tweeted Sen. James Lankford's account. "This is completely unacceptable. The politicization of DOJ/FBI has gone entirely too far."

First District Congressman Kevin Hern's account posted two back-to-back tweets in which he echoes House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's retribution threats:

"Today’s unannounced, politically-motivated raid on President Trump’s home was a reckless move from the Biden Admin & proves how the administrative state has grown dangerously out of control. We (Republicans) MUST take back the House this fall & hold these unelected bureaucrats accountable!"

"Joe Biden campaigned on bringing our country together, but his DOJ just raided the house of his former — and possibly next — political opponent. Now he wants to add 87,000 new IRS agents and wants us to trust him?"

The reference to 87,000 Internal Revenue Service agents involves Democrat plans to beef up enforcement of tax laws.

The longest statement came from 2nd District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin, who says he speaks often to Trump.

"What happened last night at the private residence of (former) President Donald Trump should send chills down every American’s spine,” Mullin said in a written statement. “The motivations for this investigation are overtly suspicious. An invasion like this is absolutely unprecedented. The weaponization and politicization of federal agencies is an attack on our democracy that we have now seen time and time again from the Democrat party in the last decade, from the Clintons to Joe Biden.

"Political opponents have sought to undermine (former) President Trump from the moment he ran for office, all while ignoring actual crime run rampant from their own families," Mullin continued. "From my post at the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence I will join Ranking Member Mike Turner with every resource we have available to demand immediate action by FBI Director Wray. The American people’s faith in our justice system is at stake.”

Also tweeting a statement was 5th District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice.

"The unprecedented raid on Mar-A-Lago & former President Trump is deeply concerning," she said. "We must know exactly why this raid occurred. The DOJ & FBI should come to the Hill and provide much needed transparency. It’s vital that we restore the American people’s faith in our institutions."

Bice, Mullin and Hern voted on Jan. 6, 2021, to hold up certification of the 2020 election results in response to Trump's unproven and mostly debunked claims of fraud and irregularities.

Lankford had planned to do so but changed his mind after Trump supporters overran the Capitol and threatened the life of Vice President Mike Pence.

