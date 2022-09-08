Longtime public servant Michael Thompson retires from state service

OKLAHOMA CITY — Michael Thompson on Thursday announced his retirement as deputy director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation after a lengthy public service record.

Oct. 1 will be his last day in the office. He started working for the agency in early 2022.

“Deputy Director Thompson has been a breath of fresh air for the OSBI as the deputy director,” said Aungela Spurlock, OSBI director. “The insight that came from his years in law enforcement, coupled with his forward-thinking view and his ability to identify unique opportunities, was invaluable. We wish him well in his well-earned and well-deserved retirement.”

Thompson, 59, joined the Oklahoma National Guard in 1983. He began his career with the state in 1984 as a correctional officer with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

He joined the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in 1990, rising to the rank of commissioner and Cabinet secretary for safety and security under former Gov. Mary Fallin. He was the first African American to hold the posts.

During an interview in 2010, Thompson said his motto was “Do the right thing.”

Thompson left the OHP in 2017 to serve as adjutant general for the Oklahoma National Guard, a post he held until 2021.

He then went to work for the Army in Washington, D.C., before returning to Oklahoma to help lead the OSBI.

Thompson is a combat veteran who received the Bronze Star and Combat Infantry Badge during two tours of duty in Iraq.

He received the Humanitarian Service Medal following his deployment to New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Thompson said the work done in New Orleans was the highlight of his career and his proudest moment in uniform.

He said he plans to travel and spend more time with his grandchildren. He is married to Debbie Thompson. The couple have two grown sons.

Thompson is a graduate of Purcell High School. He holds a bachelor’s in criminal justice from Langston University and a master’s in applied science from Oklahoma State University.

He also holds a master’s in national security and strategic studies from the Army War College. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center.

Thompson was elected to the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Hall of Fame in 2019. He will be in the 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame class at Oklahoma State University.

