Local reaction to Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'Unprovoked naked act of aggression'

Oklahoma's two U.S. senators took somewhat different directions Thursday morning in their responses to Russia's overnight invasion of eastern Ukraine, with one advocating increased oil and gas production to aid European allies and the other calling for more military assistance for the besieged Ukrainians.

“While I am continuing to monitor the situation as events unfold, I believe it is in our country’s best interest to respond strongly — by providing additional defensive aid to continue to help our Ukrainian friends defend themselves and by sending additional resources to our troops in Eastern Europe who are working alongside our NATO allies to deter this aggression from spreading further; and by imposing the most severe economic costs on Putin and his inner circle for this grave misstep," U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said in a written statement.

Inhofe, as the senior Republican on the U.S. Armed Forces Committee, has advocated military support for Ukraine since at least 2014, when Russian occupied Ukrainian territory in the Crimea.

"To be clear: Putin’s ambitions won’t stop with Ukraine — unless America and our allies stop Putin," Inhofe said Thursday.