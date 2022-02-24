Local reaction to Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'Unprovoked naked act of aggression'

Oklahoma's two U.S. senators took somewhat different directions Thursday morning in their responses to Russia's overnight invasion of eastern Ukraine, with one advocating increased oil and gas production to aid European allies and the other calling for more military assistance for the besieged Ukrainians.
“While I am continuing to monitor the situation as events unfold, I believe it is in our country’s best interest to respond strongly — by providing additional defensive aid to continue to help our Ukrainian friends defend themselves and by sending additional resources to our troops in Eastern Europe who are working alongside our NATO allies to deter this aggression from spreading further; and by imposing the most severe economic costs on Putin and his inner circle for this grave misstep," U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said in a written statement.
Inhofe, as the senior Republican on the U.S. Armed Forces Committee, has advocated military support for Ukraine since at least 2014, when Russian occupied Ukrainian territory in the Crimea.
"To be clear: Putin’s ambitions won’t stop with Ukraine — unless America and our allies stop Putin," Inhofe said Thursday.
U.S. James Lankford, meanwhile, said economic sanctions against Russia will work only if the western allies stick together — and the U.S. moves to replace the Russian supplies of oil and gas western much of Europe depends upon.
“America and our allies must respond quickly and decisively with crippling sanctions on Putin, Russia, and anyone who seeks to aid their actions," Lankford said in a written statement. "We will absolutely impose trade restrictions and enforce sanctions on countries who continue to work with Russia.
“Europe is dependent on Russian oil and natural gas," Lankford continued. "Sanctions on Russian energy are meaningless unless the world responds by producing more energy to replace Russian oil and gas. During this moment of crisis, the United States should work to dramatically ramp up energy production to strengthen our allies and to cut off the flow of money into Putin’s war machine.
"Every dollar paid for Russian energy is a dollar they will use to murder their Ukrainian neighbors," Lankford said. "America must lead the world by increasing our production of energy to decrease reliance on Russian exports. Russia’s economy is heavily dependent on energy sales, we should make sure that immediately dries up.”
Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole also weighed in.
“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is an unprovoked naked act of aggression that is eerily reminiscent of what the world witnessed almost a century ago in the 1930s. The world was slow to unite to confront aggression in that era. It must not make the same mistake today,” said Cole, who holds a Ph.D. in history.
“Vladimir Putin has chosen to launch the largest military operation in Europe since World War II," Cole said. "He has done so against a country that has neither attacked nor threatened him or the Russian state. Putin has chosen to violate a peace in Europe that has lasted more than 75 years. If he succeeds in dismantling Ukraine, he and others of his ilk all over the world will be tempted and emboldened to repeat his aggression against their innocent and weaker neighbors."